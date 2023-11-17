4 Possible finishes for Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov at WWE NXT Deadline 2023 - Dominik Mysterio to cause major title change?

WWE NXT is the hottest and fastest-rising brand in pro wrestling. The show first began back in 2010, but NXT changed into a developmental territory in 2012. In the years since fans witnessed the show change from the black & gold brand to NXT 2.0.

Today, NXT is fondly called the white & gold brand. This new era has been highly touted by wrestling fans and insiders alike for the quality of talent highlighted. Many of these stars will be featured on the upcoming NXT Deadline 2023 show on December 9.

Deadline is NXT's next Premium Live Event, and while most of the card is yet to be announced, fans know they can expect an epic NXT Championship match. Ilja Dragunov is set to defend his title against Baron Corbin.

The two men have a personal feud centered around championship gold. This article will look at four ways their upcoming Deadline match could potentially end. Will there be a new champion? Could Dominik Mysterio get involved?

Below are four possible finishes for Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov on WWE NXT Deadline 2023.

#4. Ilja Dragunov may win with the H-Bomb

Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most fierce and impressive fighters across all companies in pro wrestling. He has an unmatched intensity that leads him to victory after victory. Ilja also has a never-say-die attitude.

For those unaware, Ilja is the man who dethroned Gunther of the United Kingdom Championship in NXT UK, putting an end to the longest reign in the brand's history. Ilja also dethroned Carmelo Hayes.

The Mad Dragon has a few moves that can put away even the toughest of rivals, but it may be The H-Bomb that seals the fate of Baron Corbin at Deadline. If he hits it, or even the dreader jumping H-Bomb from the ropes, the former United States Champion will be out for the count.

#3. Baron Corbin could cheat to win the WWE NXT Championship

Baron Corbin

It would be foolish for fans to discount Baron Corbin. While many believe he is doing better work than he ever has before, Corbin hasn't exactly slouched in the past, either. He's a former United States Champion and even won the Money in the Bank.

Still, ever since becoming a free agent in the 2023 WWE Draft, Baron Corbin has managed to show off a whole new side of himself. He's extremely talented and no longer relies on silly gimmicks to get ahead. He is just being himself, and that's dangerous.

One thing Corbin does a lot is cheat. At WWE NXT Deadline 2023, the deceptive and sneaky Baron may do exactly that. Be it an eye poke, low blow, or a weapon strike of some kind, Corbin may find a way to cheat and thus capture the NXT Championship.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could cheat to help Corbin win

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio is arguably the most hated man in pro wrestling. While many in the WWE Universe hate Baron Corbin, nobody gets the insane level of heat that Dirty Dom manages on a nightly basis. Fans simply despise the North American Champion.

Interestingly, Dirty Dom and Baron Corbin were seen on the most recent episode of WWE NXT. The pair were bonding over their dislike for both Ilja Dragunov and Wes Lee. Beyond that, their personalities push everybody else away, so the two uniting in some form makes sense.

While it could have been a one-off conversation that doesn't amount to much, it could also lead to a more permanent relationship. Dirty Dom may show up during the title match at Deadline and cost Ilja the victory. A belt shot could be enough for Baron to stand tall. This would usher in a new era for the NXT brand.

#1. Wes Lee could thwart Dirty Dom's interference

Expand Tweet

As noted, Dominik Mysterio and Baron Corbin were shown talking on WWE NXT last week, but that wasn't the end of their interactions. During the main event of NXT, Wes Lee battled Baron Corbin, but Dirty Dom stuck his nose in Lee's business and cost him the match.

That alone likely hints to Dominik doing the same at NXT Deadline 2023. With that being said, there's a chance that his attempted interference may not work out as predicted in the previous entry. On the contrary, Wes Lee may stop it.

The former North American Champion wants his coveted title back, and he'll come after Dirty Dom to get it. Now that Corbin and Mysterio have cheated Wes, he may make sure they don't do the same thing to Ilja, preventing any interference and making it a fair fight. Doing so also puts the North American Champion on notice.

