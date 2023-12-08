4 possible finishes for Charlotte Flair vs Asuka on WWE SmackDown – Massive face turn after 51 months? 

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka is one of the matches featured for the December 8, 2023, episode of WWE Smackdown. While The Queen only has to focus on her performance, The Empress of Tomorrow may be distracted by Damage CTRL business and the growing tension between the members.

The tension in the group escalated with Kairi Sane's return to WWE at Crown Jewel after being written off television by Bayley's attack on her in 2020. Asuka joined the group after Sane and, while it made them stronger, The Role Model's position is being questioned.

For this list, we will look at four possible finishes for Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka in WWE SmackDown tonight:

#4. Asuka to prove a point to the rest of Damage CTRL

For the past few weeks, Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane have dropped hints about kicking Bayley out of the group. However, it seems like Dakota Kai is not on board with this idea.

The Empress of Tomorrow could request Bayley to come out with her and give her many openings to interfere, only for Asuka to handle Charlotte herself. The Japanese star could finish the match with a clean win and prove to the rest of Damage CTRL that they could succeed with or without The Role Model. Asuka could even hint that she should be made the leader.

#3. Bayley could try to win over Asuka

As mentioned above, the tension within Damage CTRL is mostly between Asuka and Bayley. However, the latter seems interested in remaining with the group, at least for now. Last week, she was left out when Damage CTRL appeared on WWE SmackDown, but she could prove her importance tonight.

Despite being prohibited from coming out, Bayley could come out just in time to help Asuka against Charlotte Flair. Due to The Role Model's assistance, her teammate could pick up a victory and this could help rekindle their friendship.

#2. A Charlotte Flair victory could cause further divide in Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL's defeat in WarGames intensified hints of the group wanting to kick Bayley out. Last week on WWE SmackDown, The Role Model interfered during Kairi Sane's and Bianca Belair's match. However, Bayley's efforts fell short as the match ended with their rival picking up the win.

Bayley could try to make it up to Damage CTRL by helping Asuka tonight, but Flair could be one step ahead, derail her plans, and win the match. If this does happen, seeing how the group would interact after another loss due to Bayley's interference would be interesting.

#1. Bayley finally turns face on WWE SmackDown

The Role Model turned heel in September 2019 on an episode of WWE SmackDown and allied with her former partner Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone). Bayley hasn't turned face since, but that could finally change.

On tonight's WWE SmackDown, she could fail in an attempt to help Asuka, intentionally or inadvertently. The rest of Damage CTRL could berate her and, just as things seem to simmer down, Bayley could attack one of them and escape before they can retaliate.

