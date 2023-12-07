35-year-old WWE Superstar to align with Bayley and betray Damage CTRL? Exploring potential scenario

A 35-year-old WWE Superstar could potentially align with Bayley against Damage CTRL in the weeks ahead.

The heel faction debuted on the main roster following the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2022. The group initially consisted of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

However, the group has begun to expand following Iyo Sky winning the WWE Women's Championship. The Genius of the Sky handcuffed Bayley to Becky Lynch to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1. She went on to cash in to become the new WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam 2023.

Since winning the title, both Asuka and Kairi Sane have joined the faction. Sane was written off of WWE television in 2020 due to an attack by the leader of Damage CTRL but returned at Crown Jewel last month to help Iyo Sky defeat Bianca Belair. The Role Model appeared to have no knowledge that either Kairi Sane or Asuka would be joining Damage CTRL.

Dakota Kai has been out with a torn ACL since May but has made a few appearances to celebrate with her stablemates. She could realize that the group is rapidly changing and may decide to strike before the group phases her out. Kai and Bayley may choose to form a tag team on their own when the Australian star is ready to return from injury, and the duo could enter into a rivalry with the faction they created.

WWE star Bayley on the comparisons between The Bloodline and Damage CTRL

Bayley recently commented on the comparisons between The Bloodline faction and Damage CTRL.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, The Role Model stated that she didn't want to emulate anyone. She noted that she loves The Bloodline but wants Damage CTRL to be remembered for what they did:

"I don't wanna emulate anybody. I love The Bloodline, I love The Usos, but we just wanna be remembered for what we did and how we stood on our own and kinda carved our own path. All we're focused on right now is just winning and staying at the top and really showing the rest of the division how things should have been going this whole time." [3:42 - 4:04]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Damage CTRL has established itself as a very powerful faction on SmackDown, but they seemingly no longer need Bayley as a part of the group. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 34-year-old moving forward on the WWE SmackDown.

Are there any more WWE SmackDown stars you would like to see join Damage CTRL? Let us know in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here