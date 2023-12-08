Sasha Banks to return and align herself with 34-year-old superstar? Exploring comeback plans

Sasha Banks, a.k.a. Mercedes Mone, has always been a hot topic in the world of pro wrestling. Ever since she left WWE, there has always been speculation about her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

In the wake of the ongoing situation on SmackDown, it seems the speculations could actually turn into reality. Sasha Banks might return to WWE and align herself with her long-time best friend Bayley.

Over the last few weeks, The Role Model and Damage CTRL have not been on the same page. Despite Bayley being the leader of the faction, she has been belittled by her own stablemate, Iyo Sky.

Other members of the faction, namely Asuka and Kairi Sane, are seemingly preparing to revolt against The Role Model. It looks like a matter of time before Damage CTRL kicks Bayley out of the group.

When it actually happens, the 34-year-old could come up with a plot twist, leaving the WWE Universe stunned. Bayley might take the microphone and tell Damage CTRL that she has always seen it coming.

This could possibly be the moment when Sasha Bank's theme song plays in the arena. Banks could finally return to WWE to stand alongside her best friend to take on the heel faction.

It could also pave the way for Bayley's much-anticipated babyface turn. The two superstars could re-unite to form the "Boss & Hug Connection" and lock horns with Damage CTRL.

Is Sasha Banks willing to re-sign with WWE?

Sasha Banks is currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and has been working under the ring name Mercedes Mone. The 31-year-old has made quite a name for herself in pro wrestling outside of WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently reported that Mercedes Mone demanded a whopping amount to re-sign with WWE.

As per Sapp, back in August, AEW had plans to sign The Boss to their promotion, which never came to fruition. He mentioned that there are no such talks about a WWE return as of now.

On the other hand, Sasha Banks did show her interest in returning to WWE if she was paid a whopping amount. As of now, WWE and Banks have not come to any decision regarding her re-joining the company.

However, according to Sean Ross Sapp, the possibility of Sasha Banks joining WWE rather than AEW is comparatively high at the moment.

