4 Possible finishes for the Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day claims to rule over WWE RAW. The last few months have seen Finn Balor and Damian Priest embroiled in the tag team division. They won the titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn but lost them to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for nine days.

The Judgment Day winning back the gold so soon was a strange move, but it reasserted the group's hold atop the red brand.

With a WarGames match booked for Survivor Series, will Balor and Priest enter the structure with their titles? Could Rhodes and Jey Uso win back the championship and make WarGames even more consequential?

Here are four possible finishes for the title match on next week's RAW between Judgment Day and Rhodes and Jey Uso.

#4 The Judgment Day wins clean

Part of the Judgment Day's aura is that they are a group of dastardly heels. They routinely interfere in matches regardless of the opponent.

It has led to Dominik Mysterio winning the North American Championship and Balor and Priest winning tag team gold twice.

Outside of Rhea Ripley, group members have not won many matches without help. That could change on RAW with clean retention of their Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

#3 Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso win back the gold

Uso and Rhodes look to win the titles for a second time together.

The American Nightmare was instrumental in getting Jey Uso to join the red brand's roster. The trade was finalized as Kevin Owens went back to SmackDown. Uso has been dealing with Judgment Day since leaving the Bloodline after WrestleMania.

Rhodes has battled them for most of the summer, occasionally allying with Owens, Uso, and Sami Zayn. After the Judgment Day won the tag titles from Zayn and Owens, Uso and Rhodes captured them at Fastlane in October. The run was short, however, as Balor and Priest won back the titles nine days later.

The entire feud was to get to WarGames, a week from Saturday. It could continue past November or end at Survivor Series. A win for Uso and Rhodes on RAW would prolong the feud to the end of the year. It could be clean or come with help from Zayn and Rollins.

#2 The Judgment Day keeps the gold with its usual tactics

The rest of the Judgment Day will likely be around during the title match on RAW.

As previously mentioned, Judgment Day has won many matches thanks to outside help. It's a staple of their act, just as it is with matches involving the Bloodline.

With the involvement of JD McDonagh, the interference has only intensified. As he tries to consistently prove himself to Priest and Ripley, he's gone out of his way to intervene.

Unless members are banned from ringside, outside factors will play into the upcoming title match. Balor and Priest just won the titles back, and another quick swap would start to devalue the belts. The Judgment Day will likely resort to its usual tactics and utilize outside interference to retain the belts.

#1 Another chaotic ending on RAW leads to a no-contest

The ending of the latest episode of RAW could be an omen for the conclusion of the last episode of RAW before Survivor Series. The Judgment Day attacked Seth Rollins and Zayn after Rollins successfully retained his title against Zayn.

Rhodes and Uso eventually backed up Zayn and The Visionary to even the odds. It led to a chaotic brawl, prompting Adam Pearce to finally announce a WarGames match between the two groups.

The tension will be high on next week's show so anyone could interfere during the match. It could be such an ongoing issue that Pearce ends the match himself.

With WarGames days away from the title contest, he could let it all be decided inside the cages. A no-contest would also give a future episode of RAW another marquee title match.