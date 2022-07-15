4 possible finishes for Natalya vs. Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown: Major match potentially changed, superstar may break character, and more 

This week's WWE SmackDown is set to feature a bout that has authentic intrigue as well as potentially huge implications. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is set to take on Natalya.

Liv Morgan recently captured the SmackDown Women's Championship when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey. Meanwhile, Natalya has been a top challenger for Rousey over the past month.

It was revealed that Ronda Rousey will challenge Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. On SmackDown this week, Natalya is scheduled for a Champion's Contender match against Liv Morgan. If Natalya can pick up the win, she'll have a title opportunity, which would make things interesting heading into The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Meanwhile, Morgan and Natalya have been in the news lately. An incident took place between the two stars during a live event several days ago, where Natalya stormed out of the ring after being pinned by Morgan.

Who will win when the pair go one-on-one this Friday? Will Natalya potentially break character? If Natalya wins, what implications will it have on Morgan's match against Rousey at SummerSlam?

Below are 4 possible finishes for Natalya vs. Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown.

#4 Natalya may walk out of their match

As noted, there was an incident between Natalya and Liv Morgan at a recent WWE Live Event. Details are relatively scarce regarding the incident, but there is footage of Natalys storming out of the ring immediately after her loss. She no-sold Morgan's finisher after being pinned and even said something to her before leaving the ring.

It remains unclear if this was a work to spice things up between the two.

Regardless, WWE may use this incident for their match on WWE SmackDown. While it is unlikely they'd go as far as having Natalya not sell Liv's offense, they may have The Queen of Hart act erratically or even walk away from the match altogether. It would be a strange outcome, but it could happen.

#3 Liv Morgan may pick up a big win on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

The simplest and most direct route this match could take is for Liv Morgan to defeat Natalya fair and square.

While Morgan has been with WWE for many years, she's only recently captured the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. As a result, she has a lot to prove in her reign. Losing her championship so soon will indeed hamper her reputation.

Beyond looking strong as a champion, Morgan needs to win to look strong for SummerSlam. She is scheduled to face Ronda Rousey, one of the most successful mixed-martial artists of all time. Ronda is also a very credible superstar in WWE. Morgan may always appear as the underdog next to Rousey, but if she earns some credibility before their bout, she'll at least seem like a potential threat.

#2 Natalya may win and earn herself a title match

While Natalya's role in the company has rarely been that of a top star, she is often in the mix. While she spends a lot of time in the tag ranks or as part of the undercard, she does periodically find herself in major roles. For example, at Money in the Bank, she was in a top championship bout. As such, a win over Liv Morgan wouldn't be unrealistic.

If The Queen of Harts does walk away as the victor, she will earn herself a championship bout. The gimmick behind the Champion's Contender match is that if the challenger beats the champion, they earn a title opportunity.

if the legacy superstar does get the better of Morgan, there's a good chance Natalya could end up being added to the SummerSlam bout. Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan are scheduled to face off at the event, but there's a legitimate chance the Premium Live Event match could change at the last minute.

#1 Ronda Rousey may interfere in their WWE SmackDown bout

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

The WWE SmackDown match between Liv Morgan and Natalya may not go how either superstar expects. There's a chance that Ronda Rousey could interfere in the match, stopping both women from earning a decisive victory.

Natalya and Ronda Rousey have been at odds over the past month or so, having taken personal shots at each other. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan won the title by challenging Ronda Rousey after The Baddest Woman On The Planet just had a match minutes prior.

While Rousey has seemingly taken her loss in stride, she may be boiling underneath the surface and ready to blow. There's a chance that Ronda unleashes her anger on both women, leaving their bout with no official winner. Instead of a clear winner, Ronda's message will be what's clear to everybody involved.

What happens when the two talented blondes go toe-to-toe on WWE SmackDown? For now, the WWE Universe will have to wait and see. With the hype both on-screen and off, fans are likely going to be excited to see how it all unfolds.

