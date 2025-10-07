4 Possible Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Roman Reigns is set to battle Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel this weekend. This rivalry has been simmering for the past few months on Monday Night RAW. The two men will look to put an end to it once and for all as they lock horns in Perth, Australia. Fans could witness a maelstrom of chaos and ringside interference in this match.Street Fight matches are known for their chaotic nature, as they allow superstars to turn the entire arena into a warzone. Reigns and Reed could look to do the same at Crown Jewel, turning every instrument and object into a potent weapon. However, the climax of the match could leave fans astonished, as several jaw-dropping things could unfold.Here are four possible finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel:#4. Bron Breakker could help Bronson Reed winRoman Reigns and Bronson Reed could fight each other across the arena at Crown Jewel. However, a few minutes into the match, Bron Breakker may intervene and attack the former Undisputed WWE Champion. Soon after, Jey Uso could come to equalize the numbers game. However, The YEET Master could also fall prey to The Vision's onslaught.As Reigns gains momentum, perhaps setting up for a Spear to Reed, Breakker might storm the ring, hitting him with a devastating Spear. He could position The Tribal Chief on the corner of the ring, allowing The Auszilla to flatten Roman with a series of Tsunamis. Following that, Bronson Reed could pin the OTC, grabbing a huge victory over the latter.#3. Roman Reigns may stand tall with The Usos' assistAlthough tensions have been brewing between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso lately, the latter might not be reluctant to help his cousin. During the Australian Street Fight, there is a good possibility of Bron Breakker's interference. However, The Usos could step in to save the OTC. They could attack both The Vision members, removing Breakker from the equation.Right after that, Jey and Jimmy Uso could corner Bronson Reed in the ring, hitting him with a series of superkicks followed by their finishers. Reigns could deal the final blow, breaking Reed in half with a vicious Spear to win the match. The OG Bloodline members could stand tall in the ring at Crown Jewel shoulder to shoulder, showcasing their solidarity.#2. The Vision could pull out its trump card at Crown JewelDuring the final moments of the match, Roman Reigns could be setting up for his finisher to a bruised and battered Bronson Reed. In a shocking turn of events, a mysterious star disguised in a black hood could show up out of nowhere and ambush him. He could knock out Reigns with a vicious move, allowing Reed to capitalize on the potential situation.The Auszilla could climb to the top role to hit a Tsunami and steal a victory over the OTC. The hooded figure could later be revealed as the new member of The Vision, brought by Paul Heyman. The Oracle might have a malevolent smile on his face as it could have been his plan all along to ensure Bronson Reed's victory at Crown Jewel. All the members of The Vision could stand tall in the ring.#1. Jimmy Uso might rob Roman Reigns of his victoryJimmy Uso and Roman Reigns do not appear to be on the same page, which was seen on RAW this week. However, Big Jim could still show up during the Australian Street Fight to help his cousin. During the match, Reigns could act rogue and try to order him to work according to him. However, this may not sit well with Jimmy Uso and the latter might refuse to take orders.He could walk away from the ring, with the OTC yelling in rage to come back. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could take advantage of this situation. They might hit their respective finishers on Roman Reigns, making it a two-on-one situation. The Auszilla could pin The Tribal Chief to secure a massive victory on his home soil at Crown Jewel.