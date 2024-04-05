4 Possible finishes for The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE's biggest show of the year is set to stream this weekend. WrestleMania 40 will take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. Fans are excited for the epic event, with just about every match on the card having had months of intriguing buildup.

Perhaps of all the matches, the main event of WrestleMania Saturday has the most fanfare and intrigue. The Rock will return to the ring for the first time in many years to team up with Roman Reigns. The pair represent The Bloodline.

The Rock and Reigns will battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The special stipulation is that if The Rock and Roman win, Cody's match with Reigns the next night will be contested under Bloodline rules. Alternatively, if Rollins and Rhodes win, The Bloodline will be banned from the arena for the title match.

There are several exciting ways the tag team bout could end. This article will look at a handful of different outcomes that could make for a thrilling night, many of which would add further excitement for part two of the two-night event.

Below are four possible finishes for The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. The Rock may pin Cody Rhodes for the win

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He's a multi-time world champion and WrestleMania headliner. Beyond that, The Final Boss is a massive success in Hollywood on both the big and small screens.

While he hasn't been an active competitor in many years, The Rock can still go. He is jacked, and we saw him throwing down recently. He can punch as well as ever and as strong as ever. That's terrible news for his opposition in a WWE ring.

When The Rock and Roman Reigns united at WrestleMania XL Saturday, there's a strong chance that The People's Champion will win the bout for his team. He may deliver a brutal Rock Bottom on Cody Rhodes to send a message ahead of The American Nightmare's match with The Tribal Chief on Sunday.

#3. Cody Rhodes could beat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Cody Rhodes is one of the top stars in WWE today. He is a former tag team champion who has also held the Intercontinental Championship. He is also a two-time Men's Royal Rumble Match winner.

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been nearly unstoppable as a singles competitor. He has only lost three matches. One was to Roman Reigns, thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa. Another was to Brock Lesnar, where he passed out. Lastly, he lost to Drew McIntyre, also thanks to Bloodline interference.

Given that he has won almost every match since returning to the company, Cody can defeat just about anybody. When he's in there with The Rock and Reigns, Rhodes may hit The Disaster Kick or the CrossRhodes on The Tribal Chief and gain momentum ahead of Sunday.

#2. New members of The Bloodline could cost Seth and Cody the win

The Bloodline has been the top stable in WWE for almost four years now. The group's current members include Roman Reigns, The Rock, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. In 2023, both Jey Uso and Sami Zayn left the faction.

While the group has four in-ring competitors and The Wiseman, it could grow at WWE WrestleMania 40. Other family members could debut in the company and cost Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins the win.

Jacob Fatu is the most likely option, as he's one of the best talents on the free market. The green but talented Zilla Fatu could also potentially appear. Sean Maluta and Lance Anoa'i are options, meaning as many as four family members could cost Rhodes and Rollins the victory.

#1. The Rock could cost Roman Reigns the win

The Rock's return to WWE has been quite interesting. His first appearance at the beginning of the year saw him hint at coming for Roman Reigns. He then appeared weeks later and actually confronted The Tribal Chief.

While it seemed as if Roman and The Rock would clash at WrestleMania 40, things took a turn. The fans rejected The Rock, and Cody Rhodes stood up to him. This led to Reigns and The Final Boss uniting. The Rock even joined The Bloodline.

Still, their relationship began with hatred in an attempt to figure out who The Head Of The Table is. During the tag team match at WrestleMania, The Rock may lay Roman out with The Rock Bottom to allow Cody and Seth to win. This could set up Reigns and The Rock fighting at next year's WrestleMania.

