4 possible opponents for John Cena at WWE Survivor Series 2025

John Cena is heading towards the end of his WWE career, and the day is getting closer than ever. After delivering an epic match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, The Cenation Leader has only four dates left in his Farewell Tour. One of those appearances will be at the annual Survivor Series Premium Live Event this year.It will be the next PLE on the calendar now that Crown Jewel is in the rearview mirror. However, the biggest question is who Cena's opponent will be at Survivor Series 2025 in San Diego, California. There are currently several names on the main roster who might step up and take this opportunity to face the 17-time World Champion.Let's take a look at four possible opponents for John Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames:#4. Bronson ReedBronson Reed is currently on a monstrous push in WWE, as he has been making waves lately. The Auszilla defeated Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel to secure a massive victory on his home soil. Coming off such a monumental win, the Stamford-based promotion will look to keep Reed in the spotlight.As a result, WWE could book him in a huge singles match against John Cena at Survivor Series 2025. This could significantly benefit Bronson Reed and establish him as a main event player. Whether he wins or loses, sharing the stage with a legend like Cena will become one of the biggest accolades of his career.#3. GuntherSeveral media outlets have reported lately that WWE has locked Gunther as John Cena's final opponent. Well, things have become too predictable at this point and whenever it happens, Triple H is known to make pivots. There is a good possibility that WWE could pull off a huge swerve by pitting The Ring General against Cena at Survivor Series this year.This will not only leave fans surprised but will also prove all the reports wrong, making fans wonder who could be The Cenation Leader's final opponent. As for Survivor Series, Gunther and John Cena could deliver a blockbuster match. Both superstars could steal the show with their in-ring chemistry, perfect for a major PLE like Survivor Series.#2. Bron BreakkerBron Breakker is one of the most polarizing figures in WWE in recent times. Ever since joining The Vision, the 27-year-old has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. There is no doubt that the company views him as a future star of this industry. Therefore, Triple H would want to give Breakker a career-defining match that could elevate him.The former Intercontinental Champion may face John Cena at Survivor Series this year in one of the biggest matches of his career. This match could work as a springboard for Bron Breakker's rise to the main event scene. Sharing the ring with Cena will put the spotlight on him and solidify Breakker's footing as a top-caliber star in the company.#1. Dominik Mysterio may face John CenaOne of the most prominent names that could face John Cena at Survivor Series next month is Dominik Mysterio. This is a match that is destined to happen before The Cenation Leader hangs up his boots. Therefore, WWE may not wait any longer, as the company could book it for the upcoming spectacle in San Diego.Mysterio currently has the Intercontinental Championship, a title that Cena never won in his decorated career. With a cooked story to this, the company wouldn't have a hard time building up this feud. Hence, Dirty Dom is likely to be John Cena's opponent at Survivor Series 2025.