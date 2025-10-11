4 possible opponents for John Cena at WWE Survivor Series 2025

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 11, 2025 16:49 GMT
John Cena
John Cena [Image Source: WWE.com]

John Cena is heading towards the end of his WWE career, and the day is getting closer than ever. After delivering an epic match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, The Cenation Leader has only four dates left in his Farewell Tour. One of those appearances will be at the annual Survivor Series Premium Live Event this year.

Ad

It will be the next PLE on the calendar now that Crown Jewel is in the rearview mirror. However, the biggest question is who Cena's opponent will be at Survivor Series 2025 in San Diego, California. There are currently several names on the main roster who might step up and take this opportunity to face the 17-time World Champion.

Let's take a look at four possible opponents for John Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

#4. Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed is currently on a monstrous push in WWE, as he has been making waves lately. The Auszilla defeated Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel to secure a massive victory on his home soil. Coming off such a monumental win, the Stamford-based promotion will look to keep Reed in the spotlight.

As a result, WWE could book him in a huge singles match against John Cena at Survivor Series 2025. This could significantly benefit Bronson Reed and establish him as a main event player. Whether he wins or loses, sharing the stage with a legend like Cena will become one of the biggest accolades of his career.

Ad

#3. Gunther

Several media outlets have reported lately that WWE has locked Gunther as John Cena's final opponent. Well, things have become too predictable at this point and whenever it happens, Triple H is known to make pivots. There is a good possibility that WWE could pull off a huge swerve by pitting The Ring General against Cena at Survivor Series this year.

This will not only leave fans surprised but will also prove all the reports wrong, making fans wonder who could be The Cenation Leader's final opponent. As for Survivor Series, Gunther and John Cena could deliver a blockbuster match. Both superstars could steal the show with their in-ring chemistry, perfect for a major PLE like Survivor Series.

Ad

#2. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is one of the most polarizing figures in WWE in recent times. Ever since joining The Vision, the 27-year-old has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. There is no doubt that the company views him as a future star of this industry. Therefore, Triple H would want to give Breakker a career-defining match that could elevate him.

The former Intercontinental Champion may face John Cena at Survivor Series this year in one of the biggest matches of his career. This match could work as a springboard for Bron Breakker's rise to the main event scene. Sharing the ring with Cena will put the spotlight on him and solidify Breakker's footing as a top-caliber star in the company.

Ad

#1. Dominik Mysterio may face John Cena

One of the most prominent names that could face John Cena at Survivor Series next month is Dominik Mysterio. This is a match that is destined to happen before The Cenation Leader hangs up his boots. Therefore, WWE may not wait any longer, as the company could book it for the upcoming spectacle in San Diego.

Mysterio currently has the Intercontinental Championship, a title that Cena never won in his decorated career. With a cooked story to this, the company wouldn't have a hard time building up this feud. Hence, Dirty Dom is likely to be John Cena's opponent at Survivor Series 2025.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications