4 possible reasons why current star is not added to WWE Night of Champions despite push by Triple H

WWE has set several records under Triple H's creative guidance, and Night of Champions is expected to be no different. The Premium Live Event consists of seven matches with over 15 prolific stars ready to battle in front of a crowd of over 35,000. Unfortunately, a 37-year-old star missed out on the card.

Having re-debuted in the WWE main roster in mid-2022, Karrion Kross has experienced a major downslide in his career. He was once the favorite to capture a world championship, but some major factors have affected his momentum. He was seen losing to AJ Styles this week on SmackDown.

Here are four reasons why Karrion Kross missed WWE Night of Champions despite Triple H backing him as the next major star.

#4. Underwhelming victories in WWE

Looking back at Karrion Kross' singles victories, most have resulted from external factors. He won against the legendary Rey Mysterio due to Dominik's interference. Scarlett aided him constantly during his feud with Drew McIntyre, making the 'pepper spray' finish at Extreme Rules highly underwhelming.

Such wins adversely affected Kross' dominating persona, making his matches predictable and massively shooting down his reputation. This could be why he is absent from Premium Live Events, including WWE Night of Champions.

It would've been better if Triple H gave him clean wins in his first few feuds and only scripted Scarlett's role for future championship matches.

#3. Commitment to the Herald of Doomsday character

Ben🩸 @Wr3stlePlace

#SmackDown Idc what y’all say personally I love Karrion Kross Idc what y’all say personally I love Karrion Kross#SmackDown https://t.co/tGr3pi0TRI

Shuffling tarot cards to pick your next target gives serious dark vibes. However, he needs to maintain that facade. Karrion Kross is known for his eye-catching brutality and aggression inside the ropes, but fans on social media have often seen a different side of him.

On his recent Instagram stories, Kross can be seen having a pleasant time on the rollercoaster ahead of a potential appearance at Night of Champions. Compare that to his monstrous in-ring persona; the kayfabe will be in tatters.

Triple H either needs to plan a babyface turn, streamlining a feud with Roman Reigns, or the star needs to take caution about how fans perceive him.

#2. Minimal participation in big events such as Night of Champions

Two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross was a proven star in high-profile events. He main-evented NXT TakeOver 2020 and TakeOver: Stand and Deliver the following year in the early stages of his career. Had he been shown the same amount of trust in the main roster, the situation would've been different.

Wrestling fans have lost interest in Karrion Kross' overall act, but it could've been resurrected if given enough opportunities. Triple H could've used him in an attraction match at WWE Night of Champions.

Although he is rumored to cost AJ Styles the World Heavyweight Championship, their feud won't impress fans unless Kross redeems himself in front of a large audience.

#1. Triple H should've booked Karrion Kross to win the feud against Drew McIntyre

Given the hype surrounding Karrion Kross in October, he was believed to be Roman Reigns' next big challenger. Drew McIntyre lost the Undisputed Title opportunity, and it was the perfect time for Kross to snatch the contender spot.

The TollMan won at Extreme Rules with some interference from Scarlett. It made sense that WWE would try to continue his momentum with a good result at Crown Jewel. Instead, Triple H had a surprise up his sleeve. He was defeated in the Steel Cage showdown despite the fact that Scarlett interfered in the match countless times.

Losing the feud was a massive blow to Karrion Kross' credibility as a top world title challenger. Two weeks later, Kross was seen competing against Madcap Moss on SmackDown rather than any established wrestlers. Triple H tried to compensate for his lost momentum, but the feud didn't generate interest.

What role will Karrion Kross play at Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

