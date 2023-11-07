4 possible reasons why The Miz is facing Gunther at WWE Survivor Series

The Miz earned an Intercontinental Championship shot at Gunther at the WWE Survivor Series after winning a Fatal-4 Way Match on this week's RAW.

The match featured former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet as well as monster heels Ivar of The Viking Raiders and Bronson Reed. Reed has already faced and fallen to The Ring General. Ivar is working as a singles star since his partner, Erik, is out with a neck injury.

Since The Miz is one of the best-known heels in recent WWE history, facing Gunther is a change of pace for The A-Lister. He had a Miz TV segment with Gunther on last week's show, and it portended the future at WWE Survivor Series.

Why did The Miz earn the title shot at WWE's next premium live event? Here are four possible reasons for the decision.

#4. It pays The Miz back for all he has done for WWE in his career

The Miz has done a lot for WWE.

The Miz has been a valued WWE employee for the entirety of his career. He has been a mid-card staple and temporary main-event star when needed.

As he is mentioned in promos, he is a two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE, which is not an easy accomplishment. For most of the last seven-plus years, he has been a first test for stars who are new to the main roster.

The Miz battled AJ Styles when Styles debuted back in 2016. He has also selflessly faced Logan Paul and Shane McMahon in matches. The A-Lister does everything he is asked despite how it may make him look. A title match at Survivor Series 2023 is a way to reward him for his hard work.

#3. Gunther needs to be kept busy until the 2024 Royal Rumble

Gunther (left) was the first entrant and the last person to be eliminated in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Gunther has been positioned as one of WWE's top heels on RAW. The Judgment Day may make that claim, but they do not have any main-roster singles gold other than Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship.

After his performance in last year's Royal Rumble match, The Ring General is one of the favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble. He set the record for ring time before the eventual winner, Cody Rhodes, eliminated him to win the match. The leader of Imperium is also the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE's history.

If Seth Rollins holds the World Heavyweight Championship until WrestleMania 40, he will need a big-time opponent. Gunther would fit that bill due to his impressive work on the main roster.

#2. Gunther has not faced The Miz yet during his historic reign

Since Gunther has held the Intercontinental Title for a year and a half, he has faced several challenges. He dispatched many stars on SmackDown and has done the same on RAW. He has defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, Ricochet, and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Long title runs necessitate a bevy of different challengers, and The Miz was not embroiled in a blood feud like Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn. Gunther also "insulted" The A-Lister by calling him a great "sports entertainer" rather than a wrestler.

The Miz is basically the epitome of what Gunther despises in a performer, so a challenge at Survivor Series makes perfect sense. He is also a multi-time Intercontinental Champion.

#1. The Miz recently teased a face turn

When a star is active for over 20 years, he or she rarely stays babyface or heel for the entire time. John Cena is an exception, but for the most part, stars get a chance at being both at different stages of their careers.

The Miz is well-known for his heel work and has been among the top heels of the last two decades. His mic skills helped carry any feud. Over the last two years, he has been the epicenter of jokes.

When he hosted Gunther on MizTV, he teased a face turn. Gunther is a great villain, so anyone opposing him may be displayed as a babyface. During the Fatal-4 Way Match on this week's RAW, the crowd even cheered for The A-Lister. The Miz can be a fan favorite against the right opponent, and Gunther is exactly that at the Survivor Series 2023.

Do you think The Miz will defeat Gunther at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

