4 possible replacements for Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day - Absent WWE star to return in surprising role?

The Judgment Day has been the top WWE faction for months now. Ever since Jey Uso and Sami Zayn officially quit The Bloodline, the fearsome foursome that later became five members took over the top spot.

Unfortunately, not everything is sunshine and rainbows for the stable. Dominik Mysterio shockingly lost his coveted North American Championship at NXT Deadline 2023 after he was pinned by Dragon Lee. While that was surprising, things went down afterward that has fans talking.

During a backstage segment, Dirty Dom was upset and questioned where The Judgment Day was and why they didn't have his back. He then later blacked out his social media, implying that there are serious issues right now.

There's a chance that an upset Dirty Dom could quit the faction. Alternatively, they may not have helped him because they intend to boot him from the group. Regardless of the "why," there's a real chance he won't be in the stable for long. That means the faction may need to seek a replacement. This article will look at a handful of potential alternatives to Mysterio.

Below are four possible replacements for Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day.

#4. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul could be recruited

Logan Paul is one of the most annoying and frustrating superstars in WWE. He is rude and extremely easy to dislike, but despite that, he's tremendously talented. No superstar has had a rise quite like him.

The Maverick can prove how successful he is by raising a piece of hardware. He is the reigning WWE United States Champion. Not only did he win the coveted prize, but he dethroned Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to capture the title.

Interesting, Paul recently bonded with Dirty Dom. Still, all is fair in wrestling. If Judgment Day wants to replace the former North American Champion, the reigning United States Champion would be a very logical addition.

#3. R-Truth already thinks he's a member

R-Truth is a beloved WWE superstar. He first began wrestling all the way back in the 1990s and has had a few runs in the big-time company. He is a former United States Champion and was the most iconic 24/7 Champion.

The veteran wrestler was out of action for quite some time due to an injury he suffered while appearing on WWE NXT. He made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames in a sponsored backstage vignette with Pretty Deadly, Piper Niven, Chelsea Green, and Alpha Academy.

While everybody else on this list has few ties to The Judgment Day, R-Truth has been associated with them as of late. He believes, for some reason, that he's a member of the stable. This has led to hilarious frustration among some members. Still, if he already believes he's in, they could simply add him to the group in an official capacity.

#2. Lexis King has the attitude for The Judgment Day

Lexis King on NXT

Lexis King is one of the most hated stars on NXT. He first signed with WWE earlier this year, but King first made a name for himself as Brian Pillman Jr. in Major League Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. He is the son of the legendary Brian Pillman.

The former All Elite Wrestling star was recently on WWE NXT Deadline 2023. He had a one-on-one match with Carmelo Hayes. While King ultimately failed to defeat the former champion, he is slowly moving up the ranks of the White & Gold brand.

Just like Logan Paul, King has been friendly with Dominik Mysterio in the past. Despite that, he clearly has no honor and would jump at the opportunity to join the fearsome faction. Lexis certainly has the obnoxious and despicable heel personality that fits in nicely with The Judgment Day.

#1. Dexter Lumis could return

Dexter Lumis on RAW

Dexter Lumis is one of the most unique and bizarre wrestlers in WWE history. He is silent on a regular basis and gives off major serial killer vibes. Despite that, fans generally like him. As odd as it may sound, he is somehow endearing despite his very unnerving behavior.

The creepy superstar has had a tough run in WWE. He was initially fired by the company in 2022, but was re-hired later that same year once Triple H took over the creative direction of the company. Unfortunately, he has once again become absent from television.

Lumis being missing from TV since the beginning of the year may be unfortunate, but it could make for a surprising return as part of The Judgment Day. While the faction has moved away from some of the spookiness of the past, a serious Lumis could bring the creepy vibes back.

