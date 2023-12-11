Dominik Mysterio makes major change to his social media profiles after losing his title

Dominik Mysterio is going through a rough time right now, having lost his North American Championship this past weekend. The second-generation star has blacked out his social media since his defeat to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline.

Following the show, Rhea Ripley sent an emotional message to Dirty Dom on Twitter. He responded to it but is now expressing his disappointment differently. The Judgment Day member has blacked out both his Twitter and Instagram profiles.

Dominik's Twitter profile.

Dirty Dom's Instagram profile.

This isn't the first time Dominik Mysterio has blacked out his social media after losing the NXT North American Title. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what's next for him following this defeat. How much longer will Mami remain by his side? We shall find out soon.

Tension brewing between Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day?

In the immediate aftermath of his loss to Dragon Lee, Dirty Dom was beside himself in rage. His Judgment Day teammates did not help him at NXT Deadline, even though Rey Mysterio was on commentary. The WWE Hall of Famer was so happy to see his son lose.

Dominik Mysterio expressed his disappointment at the situation in a backstage interview, questioning why none of them were there. However, he did say he was going back home to Mami:

"You all saw what happened to me out there. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion that's ever been. Dragon Lee, my deadbeat dad? Where's Judgment Day? Where's Finn, where's Damian, JD, Mami? You know what, I'm gonna go home to Mami because Judgment day runs all and this shouldn't be happening," said Dominik. (0:04 - 0:23)

Could this lead to Rey Mysterio's son leaving The Judgment Day on RAW? It might be possible unless Rhea Ripley decides to punish him before that happens. Either way, Dirty Dom will likely play a big part on Monday night's episode.

Will Dominik Mysterio remain a member of The Judgment Day? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

