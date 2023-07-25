4 possible replacements for Kevin Owens following his injury - WWE NXT star & Dominik Mysterio rival to join Sami Zayn's side?

WWE RAW was quite the show for The Judgment Day. Two of the four stars competed in matches, while the other two members stood tall over their rivals. Needless to say, it was a successful night for the stable.

One person who did not have a good night, however, was Kevin Owens. He was viciously attacked backstage while Sami Zayn and Dominik Mysterio put on a fun match in the ring. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, possibly with the help of Finn Balor, did a number on The Prizefighter.

WRKD revealed it, and later Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select confirmed that Kevin is suffering from a legitimate undisclosed injury. It isn't clear how serious the issue is, but it was enough to keep him out of action for this show.

If Owens' injury is bad enough to keep him out of the ring for the coming weeks, or worse, coming months, Sami Zayn will need a new partner. This article will look at four possible stars who could team up with The Underdog From The Underground while Kevin recovers.

Below are four possible replacements for Kevin Owens following his injury.

#4. Wes Lee likely wants revenge on The Judgment Day

Wes Lee is one of WWE's most talented performers. He excelled in the tag team ranks alongside Nash Carter in MSK. After winning tag team gold, Lee went on to win the NXT North American Championship.

The talented star has the accolade of being the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion in WWE history. Unfortunately, he lost the belt to Dominik Mysterio. Of course, the rest of The Judgment Day played a big role in that happening.

Since the stable cheated to help Dirty Dom win gold, Wes will likely seek revenge. One way for him to gain a measure of payback is for Lee to side with Sami Zayn and help fight off the fearsome foursome. Plus, appearing on RAW would only raise his name value.

#3. Apollo Crews stood up to Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews is an extremely underrated WWE Superstar. While he didn't hold gold on NXT, he made quite an impression on the brand. Meanwhile, he has held the United States and Intercontinental Championships on the main roster.

The athletic Crews felt disrespected by The Judgment Day when they passed by him on WWE RAW. While Crews' real-life friend Akira Tozawa immediately backed down from Rhea Ripley, Apollo stood up to Damian Priest. The two went on to have a match later in the same show.

While Apollo ultimately lost to Priest, he put up a good fight against Senor Money in the Bank. He showed guts that a lot of the roster lacks. He and Sami could team up to fight off other opposition, Judgment Day included, at least until Kevin is back in action.

#2. Seth Rollins has sided with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn before

Seth Rollins is one of the all-time greats. He's a former multi-time WWE Champion and currently the World Heavyweight Champion. He's also held numerous other belts, including the Intercontinental Title, RAW Tag Team Titles, and the NXT Championship.

The Visionary has his own issues with The Judgment Day. He has been feuding with Finn Balor for weeks now. The two are set to clash at WWE SummerSlam, but before they could, Rollins was brutally assaulted by the stable on RAW.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins have united recently, so it would be logical or Seth to stand by Sami when Owens isn't around.

Given that The Underdog From The Underground attempted to help Seth fight off the fearsome foursome as RAW came to a close, it would make sense for The Visionary to have his back moving forward too.

#1. Johnny Gargano needs to be back on television immediately

Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano was arguably the face of WWE NXT. He held the North American Championship, tag team titles, and the NXT Championship. Gargano was also a headliner on many of the NXT TakeOver events before the Premium Live Events were re-branded.

While Johnny Wrestling has tangled with some of the members of The Judgment Day in the past, this selection is less about his obvious link to the group or Sami. Instead, WWE has barely used Johnny in months, which has been quite upsetting for many fans.

The former NXT Champion returning and aligning with Sami Zayn to fight off Judgment Day could be the perfect way to get him back into the mix. He and Kevin Owens also have a lot of history together, so he could end up sticking around the talented pair even after The Prizefighter returns. Either way, he deserves to be back on TV.

