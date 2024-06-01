4 possible stipulations for Bayley vs. Nia Jax at WWE SummerSlam - Major special guest referee, Steel Cage match & more

Bayley will be putting her WWE Women's Championship on the line at SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland on August 3. She will be defending the title against Nia Jax after the veteran won the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Jax kicked off tonight's SmackDown but was interrupted by Bayley. However, Piper Niven attacked the former Damage CTRL member on the entrance ramp and beat her down. Chelsea Green then claimed that Niven would be capturing the WWE Women's Championship from Bayley before this year's SummerSlam.

Listed below are four possible stipulations for the title match between Bayley and Nia Jax at WWE SummerSlam.

#4. Nia Jax and Bayley could battle in a Steel Cage match at WWE SummerSlam

Earlier this week, Adam Pearce announced a Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan for the main event of this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Bayley responded to the message and requested a Steel Cage match against Piper Niven from Nick Aldis.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could respond to the champion's request by announcing her title defense against Nia Jax will be a Steel Cage match. The stipulation would help prevent Piper Niven from getting involved in the match at SummerSlam.

#3. The title could be on the line in a Last Woman Standing match

Nia Jax has been very impressive so far since her return to the company last September. She came up short in her Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024, but could quickly bounce back by capturing the WWE Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Jax could suggest a stipulation in which she believes Bayley cannot defeat her. She may want to compete for the title in a Last Woman Standing match at the premium live event this summer. The Role Model would be in for a tall task if that was the stipulation for the match.

#2. Nick Aldis could appoint Charlotte Flair as special guest referee

Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her singles match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown in Providence, Rhode Island. She was unable to perform at WrestleMania and still has not returned to the ring.

She could return from hiatus to serve as the special guest referee for the title match at WWE SummerSlam at the request of Nick Aldis. Flair is a huge star and would bring some more fan-interest to the match between Jax and Bayley at SummerSlam.

#1. Bayley and Nia Jax could battle in a Lumberjack match at SummerSlam

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green clearly have issues with Bayley, and there a bunch of stars who are not fond of Nia Jax. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could decide to book a huge Lumberjack match for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

A Lumberjack match would also be a great way to get several stars booked for SummerSlam who otherwise would not have appeared on the show. However, it could also lead to outside interference and a controversial finish as well at WWE SummerSlam. It is also a stipulation that is not used too often by the promotion and would add more intrigue to the rivalry between Jax and Bayley.

