4 possible stipulations for Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just under two months away. The annual two-night event will be held live at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will be held across April 19th and April 20th.

Prior to Monday Night RAW last night, no matches had been officially confirmed for the show. That changed following the opening segment, however. Jey Uso was making his entrance with the audience going wild, only to be suddenly attacked.

Main Event Jey Uso was laid out by Gunther in brutal fashion. The Ring General warned the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner not to choose him at WrestleMania, but those words backfired. Jey proceeded to not only choose Gunther but fight the 2024 King of the Ring further.

Trending

With their WrestleMania match now official, there's a chance the bout isn't a standard singles match. The two have done that a few times now. Instead, there could be a stipulation attached to the bout. This article will look at a handful of possible stipulations for Jey Uso vs. Gunther at The Show of Shows.

Below are four possible stipulations for Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. They could have an I Quit Match

Expand Tweet

Gunther has made a vow to Jey Uso. He warned Jey if he were to choose Gunther as his WWE WrestleMania opponent, the Imperium leader would proceed to make his life miserable every single week until the show.

Needless to say, that began last night. Gunther was hoping he could beat Jey enough to give up on his dream of battling The Ring General. He likely also hopes that if he beats Uso down enough ahead of WWE WrestleMania, he will give up altogether.

Whether that plan is successful or not remains to be seen, but they could clash in an I Quit Match if the bout happens. This would give Gunther the freedom to actually hurt Jey as badly as he wants, as the only way to win would be to make your opponent utter the words "I quit." Can Gunther make Jey give up?

#3. Jey Uso and Gunther could clash in a Street Fight

Things got really heated between Jey Uso and Gunther. They didn't just brawl in the ring, but the two WWE stars fought around the ringside area and even used a table during their brawl, albeit briefly.

Both men can be physical brawlers if needed. Jey Uso has had some big stipulation matches with the likes of Roman Reigns and even The New Day. While Gunther is generally someone who prides himself on standard WWE bouts, he has proven he can take things further when necessary.

If the two can't keep their fighting in the ring, a Street Fight could be a good stipulation for the pair. This allows them the freedom to fight anywhere at any time, but in the end, the match still comes down to a pinfall or submission to prove who is better.

#2. The two men could have a Last Man Standing Match at WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

The Last Man Standing Match is one of WWE's most violent bouts. The rules of the match are simple: two performers clash, and whichever wrestler is unable to get to their feet by the end of a referee's ten count loses. It has been a staple for many years.

The match is inherently violent, but it doesn't have to include weapons and chaos just because they often do. Instead, it can just be extremely physical, where both WWE stars attempt to whittle the other down.

Jey Uso and Gunther could have a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 41. It doesn't need chairs or ladders to work. Instead, Jey could keep defying the odds and getting back up despite Gunther's brutal beating.

#1. Gunther could challenge Jey Uso to an Iron Man Match

Expand Tweet

The Iron Man Match was the brainchild of Pat Patterson. The first-ever edition took place at WrestleMania 12 nearly 30 years ago. Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels clashed for over an hour to determine who the better WWE star was.

For those unaware, the rules of the Iron Man Match are simple. Wrestlers are given a pre-allotted time, typically 30 or 60 minutes. The WWE performers try to get in as many victories in that time period as possible. Whoever has the most falls at the end of the time limit wins the match.

Jey Uso and Gunther could follow in Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart's footsteps almost three decades later. Gunther would be at home in this kind of match, but for Jey, it would be a proving ground to show he can truly hang when the bell rings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback