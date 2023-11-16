4 possible ways Randy Orton could make his presence known on the RAW before WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is set to be a massive show. The event, which will be attended by over 16,000 fans, will be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The vocal audience members already have three big bouts to look forward to, two of which are title matches.

The biggest match announced for the event is a Men's WarGames Match. The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh, Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio will battle Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins. It could also be believed that the newly heeling Drew McIntyre will also end up joining Team Judgment Day.

There are also many fans who expect to see Randy Orton at the event, potentially in that very bout. The 14-time world champion is rumored to be on his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment programming, potentially at Survivor Series WarGames. If so, he could be part of The Judgment Day's opposition.

While that may be his return date, The Viper could first appear as early as Monday Night RAW next week. This could help set up whatever he may do at the big premium live event in Chicago. What might Orton do if he appears on RAW?

Below are four possible ways Randy Orton could make his presence known on the RAW brand before WWE Survivor Series.

#4. He could announce his return to the ring

Expand Tweet

While many in the WWE Universe are hoping or even expecting Randy Orton to return to the ring as part of the Men's WarGames Match, there is no guarantee that actually happens. As a result, his potential RAW appearance may have nothing to do with Judgment Day or their opposition.

Instead, Orton may grab a microphone and talk to the WWE Universe. He could discuss his brutal back injury and the surgery that followed. Randy could also talk about how he could've potentially retired.

From there, The Viper could officially confirm that he is back as an in-ring competitor. Verbally sharing that moment with the audience may be just as sweet as a major story beat or physicality of some kind.

#3. Randy Orton could join Cody Rhodes' team for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Cody Rhodes

As noted, many expect Randy Orton to join the babyface side of the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. The major WWE bout will see The Judgment Day clash with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins, but Drew McIntyre has seemingly joined the villainous side, making things uneven.

Orton could be the one to even those odds. If he appears on WWE Monday Night RAW, he may do so as the shocking fifth man for the team of mega-over babyfaces. From there, the five men can take it to The Judgment Day.

Orton and Cody Rhodes have a lot of history together. Cody even recently discussed having "a friend that he could call" in a fiery promo, possibly alluding to Randy. It would make all the sense in the world for the company to announce the decision on RAW.

#2. He could hit an RKO out of nowhere on a Judgment Day member

The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is currently one of the most dominant factions in WWE. The stable was originally created by Edge, but he was forcefully kicked out by Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Dominik Mysterio joined the faction last year.

The most recent member to join the group is JD McDonagh. The faction was initially unsure about letting him in, but collectively decided that The Irish Ace has proven himself since joining WWE's main roster.

Randy Orton could return by hitting an RKO out of nowhere on a member of the group. JD is the most likely recipient of the deadly finisher, but any member could fall victim to the move on Monday Night RAW.

#1. Orton could be the one to accept Shinsuke Nakamura's mysterious challenge

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke Nakamura is an extremely talented WWE star. He's held seven championships in the company, including the NXT, United States and Intercontinental titles. He's also a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Recently, the King of Strong Style has had a career resurgence. A heel turn and a fresh presentation of Nakamura has caught the interest of WWE fans. He's also been calling out a mysterious person who has yet to be named.

There's a chance that the man he's calling out is the legendary Randy Orton. Whether it is who Nakamura has in mind or not, Randy may show up on RAW and accept Shinsuke's invitation. From there, the two could clash at Survivor Series WarGames.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer