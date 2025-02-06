4 Possible WWE United States Championship matches for WrestleMania 41

With Royal Rumble 2025 in the rearview mirror, the Road to WrestleMania 41 has kicked into second gear. Most attention is being directed towards John Cena's Farewell Tour and Jey Uso's surprise Men's Rumble win.

The world champions have also taken center stage, especially in light of Uso's massive victory. However, the mid-card title scene has received less of the spotlight, with no clear indication of the potential matches for WrestleMania 41.

Consequently, the United States Championship scene is up in the air. In this listicle, we aim to fill the gap by predicting four WWE US Title matches for The Show of Shows:

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jimmy Uso could happen at WrestleMania 41

This match doesn't have the "big-fight" feel a WrestleMania title showdown should have, but it does have significant storytelling potential. Main Event Jey Uso has broken the glass ceiling and is on his way to a marquee world title showdown at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

However, his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, has struggled as a singles star and finds himself in Jey's shadow. Since The Leader of The Yeet Movement is set to become a main-event player, a full-fledged Usos reunion seems improbable.

Hence, Big Jim needs to gain momentum and establish his credibility as a singles star. WWE recently teased a showdown between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jimmy Uso. Hence, Triple H may prolong this feud till WrestleMania to give the OG Bloodline member his moment.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been out of action since taking a neck-jarring Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens in November 2024. The most obvious direction for The Viper would be to pursue KO upon return.

However, Owens has found a new target in Sami Zayn. The two could potentially collide again at WrestleMania 41. Hence, Orton does not have a definitive direction once he returns to television.

A convenient solution involves the 14-time World Champion entering the US Title scene and facing Shinsuke Nakamura in Las Vegas. Having a credible top star like The Apex Predator battle for a mid-card championship at The Show of Shows will elevate the belt's prestige.

#2. Jimmy Uso (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

There is a strong likelihood that Shinsuke Nakamura will drop the US Championship before WrestleMania 41 rolls around. Given the teases recently dropped on TV, Jimmy Uso could be the one to dethrone The Wayward Samurai.

Big Jim may soon have his work cut out, though, as his younger brother, Solo Sikoa, will likely come for the US Title. The former NXT North American Champion has come a long way from his days as The Enforcer of the OG Bloodline.

Sikoa's promo skills, character work, and in-ring performances have remarkably improved, and few will object to a US Title reign. Furthermore, there is plenty of history between Big Jim and Solo, enhancing the storytelling potential and cinematic appeal of a potential feud.

#1. A Multi-Man Ladder Match for the US Title

The WWE Universe has a certain liking for Ladder Matches at WrestleMania. Dating back to Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels' classic in 1994 to the most recent Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, such matches have tremendous entertainment value.

Another added advantage is the wealth of midcard performers who could be included in such multi-man matches. Talented names like Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, Braun Strowman, and even Jacob Fatu could be included in the mix.

It also adds a layer of unpredictability since there are no pinfalls. Hence, anyone can win and grab the US Title.

