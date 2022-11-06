Bray Wyatt made an appearance at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The Eater of Worlds delivered another spectacular promo, receiving thunderous applause from the live audience.

In his limited on-screen time, the former WWE Champion had the audience in the palm of his hand. In his promo, Wyatt talked about his family and his childhood dream to become great. However, he was interrupted by Uncle Howdy once again.

The hideous figure revealed that people didn't love him before asking Bray to give in. He further went on to ask Wyatt not to take his mask off. Given the recent turn of events, it would be interesting to see how the storyline progresses from here. Is The Fiend returning? Only time will tell.

For now, let's take a look at four potential directions for Bray Wyatt following the Saudi Spectacle.

#4. Bray Wyatt reunites with Alexa Bliss

Moments before her tag team match at Crown Jewel, Alexa Bliss was interviewed backstage by Baron Saxton. During the interview, Bray Wyatt's Firefly logo popped up on the adjacent screen which rattled Alexa.

It would not be wrong to say that The Eater of Worlds could reunite with her old ally, Little Miss Bliss, in the upcoming days. One should not forget that the duo had an impressive run on the main roster which elevated Bliss' career to new heights.

Fans have been speculating about a Wyatt-Bliss reunion ever since the former WWE Champion returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. Given the recent tease, it seems imminent.

#3. The Fiend returns

As mentioned earlier, Uncle Howdy interrupted Wyatt during his segment at Crown Jewel, asking him not to take the mask off. This could be WWE's way of teasing the return of The Fiend.

Bray Wyatt's career was elevated to a different level thanks to The Fiend gimmick. Given its past success, WWE could have The Eater of Worlds adhere to Uncle Howdy's request, resorting to his old evil persona.

The Fiend was infamous for targeting WWE Legends. The creative team could have Wyatt once again start his reign of terror, targeting high-profile names on the main roster.

#2. The Eater of Worlds confronts Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman faced Omos in singles action at WWE Crown Jewel. While The Nigerian Giant had his moments in the match, The Monster of All Monsters proved too much for him as he succumbed to a loss in the end. With that, the ongoing feud between the duo has seemingly reached its climax.

On another note, it can be argued that The Monster Among Men hasn't faced a legit opponent since his return to WWE. However, this could change if WWE decides to pit him against The Fiend. WWE could have Wyatt revert to The Fiend persona to feud with his former family member, Strowman.

The Monster of All Monsters has been riding high on confidence and a potential feud against a ghost from his past would surely make for an interesting feud.

#1. The Wyatt World

As we know, Bray Wyatt has been tormented by the hideous Uncle Howdy since his return to WWE. Furthermore, a mysterious woman appeared during Bray Wyatt's segment on the recent episode of SmackDown.

While there has been a lot of speculation regarding the face behind Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss is touted to be the mysterious woman appearing in the segment. As mentioned earlier, the company teased Bliss' potential involvement in the storyline at Crown Jewel.

Fans can expect the creative team to continue introducing new characters from Bray Wyatt's world in the coming weeks, leading to the formation of Wyatt 6

