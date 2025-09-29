4 potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

The upcoming episode of RAW is expected to be a blockbuster show, as Crown Jewel 2025 is on the horizon. Several major things have been advertised so far, including an Intercontinental Championship match. The show will air live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Although the timing of RAW will vary, the excitement and action will remain the same.

However, what will remain the biggest highlight is how the show goes off air. WWE often books the most important match or segment for the end to maximize its gravitas. Therefore, fans expect the same for tonight. From Roman Reigns' return to a major betrayal, there are several ways the September 22 edition of Monday Night RAW can end.

Here are four potential endings to WWE RAW tonight:

#4. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could annihilate The Usos

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are set to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a huge Tornado Tag Team Match tonight. There is a high chance that this could be the main event of RAW. The Vision members could grab a huge victory over The Usos, yet again showcasing their dominance. However, a victory may not satiate their hunger, as they could continue their assault.

Following the tag team match, Breakker may deliver multiple Spears on the duo, breaking them in half. This could be followed by Reed flattening The Usos with several Tsunamis off the top rope. The Vision members could completely crush Jey and Jimmy Uso. They could stand tall in the ring over The Usos' lifeless bodies with Monday Night RAW going off air.

#3. CM Punk may return to destroy The Vision

CM Punk has been absent from WWE television since competing at Wrestlepalooza. However, The Best in the World may finally return tonight. Following the end of the Tornado Tag Team Match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could unleash a merciless attack on The Usos. Just then, Punk could make a stunning return and save the babyface duo.

He could storm into the ring with a steel chair and attack The Vision members. The Second City Saint could drive Breakker and Reed away from the ring. Following that, CM Punk may embrace Jey and Jimmy Uso. Meanwhile, The Vision members could stand at the ramp, seething in rage while staring at the three superstars in the ring as RAW goes dark.

#2. Jey Uso could turn on Jimmy Uso on RAW

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso have been at loggerheads for the past few weeks. The two superstars may not be able to coexist tonight during their tag team match against The Vision. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could take advantage of this very situation and steal a victory over The Usos. However, another defeat might not sit well with The YEET Master.

In a shocking turn of events, Jey Uso could turn on his brother, unleashing his frustrations. He could knock out Big Jim with a huge superkick out of nowhere, leaving the entire arena in somber silence. Following that, the former Intercontinental Champion may walk away from the ring in disgust. With this, the show could go off air.

#1. Roman Reigns may return to save The Usos

The Usos could shock the world and grab a huge victory over The Vision in the Tornado Tag Team Match tonight. However, their celebrations may not last long as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might launch a post-match beatdown on them. Just when The Usos would be helpless, Roman Reigns' theme song could echo in the arena, leaving the crowd berserk.

The OTC may return and wreak havoc on both superstars. He could destroy Breakker and Reed single-handedly and save The Usos from getting obliterated. Following this, Reigns could help Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso get back on their feet. The OG Bloodline members could stand tall in the ring, showing solidarity with Monday Night RAW going off air.

