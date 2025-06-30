4 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will see the fallout from Night of Champions 2025. The Stamford-based promotion has already announced several major segments and matches for the red show. PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, will host the event.

Usually, the show after a premium live event features some massive moments. In this article, we will discuss four potential endings to tonight's WWE RAW.

#4. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce might announce a battle royal to end the show

WWE has disclosed that Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will appear on Monday Night RAW. The general managers of RAW and SmackDown seemingly have an announcement regarding Evolution 2.

To create buzz around the all-women's event, the company may put Nick and Adam in the main event segment tonight. The National Treasure and Pearce could declare a women's battle royal for Evolution 2025.

There are speculations that Evolution 2 will feature a battle royal with the winner earning a Women's Championship shot at Clash in Paris.

#3. CM Punk and Seth Rollins could engage in a massive brawl

A new chapter was added to the rivalry of Seth Rollins and CM Punk at Night of Champions when The Visionary cost Punk a potential win against John Cena. The Architect assaulted The Best in the World, allowing The Franchise Player to take advantage and pin his archrival.

Frustrated from the loss, The Voice of the Voiceless might confront Rollins tonight. This could lead to a physical altercation between them in the final segment of RAW. The angle could also set the stage for a future showdown between them.

#2. The Judgment Day might emerge as the new WWE World Tag Team Champions

The Judgment Day will get a World Tag Team Title shot against The New Day on tonight's RAW. WWE has announced that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will lock horns with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Raquel Rodriguez suffered a loss in Saudi Arabia at the hands of Rhea Ripley. Hence, to give momentum to the villainous faction, WWE might book a title change to end tonight's show.

Finn and JD might dethrone The New Day as champions with the help of Roxanne Perez. This could later lead to Perez becoming an official member of the faction on orders of the former Universal Champion.

#1. Roman Reigns could return to destroy Seth Rollins' faction

Roman Reigns was widely expected to return at Night of Champions, but he was nowhere to be seen in Riyadh. On WWE RAW after the event, The Original Tribal Chief might make his much-awaited comeback.

Upon his arrival, Roman Reigns could aim to exact revenge on Rollins' faction and destroy it. On the RAW after WrestleMania, the OTC was attacked by Bron Breakker and The Visionary. Hence, Reigns might look to target the group.

