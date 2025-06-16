4 potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

WWE RAW promises to be a gripping show tonight as the company has already made some massive announcements. After being attacked on RAW last week, Nikki Bella will once again appear on the red brand tonight.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Ron Killings, and more are officially advertised to make appearances to further their storylines. By the end of tonight's RAW, all the semi-final matches of the King & Queen of the Ring tournament will be set up as the final qualifying matches are set to unfold.

In this article, we will take a look at four potential endings to tonight's episode of the Netflix show.

#4. Jey Uso enters the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament

Jey Uso has entered the KOTR tournament as the mystery participant. Earlier, the spot was empty, and fans were predicting a major surprise name to return. However, after Jey's World Heavyweight Championship loss, WWE announced that The YEET Master will fill that spot.

For those unaware, Jey will face Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Rusev in a KOTR qualifying match. This match could close out the show tonight, with the Samoan star emerge as the winner in the four-way match and yeeting with the WWE Universe.

#3. Goldberg returns to confront Gunther on WWE RAW

The return of Goldberg is also reported to take place on RAW this week. The iconic star is speculated to ignite his rivalry with Gunther to set up his final match in WWE. This raises the prospect of a probable ending where the Hall of Famer may return and confront The Ring General on tonight's WWE RAW.

Here, the veteran might declare the World Heavyweight Champion as his next target by using his popular catchphrase, "You are next."

The Triple H-led creative regime might end the show in this manner to generate a significant impact for this dream showdown.

#2. Seth Rollins may cash in his MITB briefcase and become World Champion

WWE RAW could end unexpectedly when Seth Rollins shockingly cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become World Heavyweight Champion. This ending could unfold if Goldberg returns and destroys The Ring General.

This allows Rollins to capitalize on the interference to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. A beaten down Gunther is easy to conquer, pushing The Architect to curb-stomp the Imperium leader and pin him to emerge as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. The Bella twins reunite and overpower The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Nikki Bella made her RAW return last week, where she was attacked by Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day member is not alone, but also has Raquel Rodriguez on her side, which heightens the chances of Brie Bella's WWE comeback.

With Nikki once again set to appear on WWE RAW tonight, a reunion of the Bella Twins is a realistic possibility to unfold. The Stamford-based company may prefer to end the Netflix show with this iconic reunion when they overpower the Women's Tag Team Champions.

