4 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be the penultimate episode ahead of SummerSlam 2025. As of now, several things have been advertised for the show, including two blockbuster matches and a major segment. However, the ending of the show will remain a focal point as it tells a lot of stories along the way.WWE often keeps the most enthralling part of the show for the main event, and the same can be expected for tonight's SmackDown as well. From a massive brawl erupting in the arena to a top star sending a major ultimatum before SummerSlam, there are several ways the blue brand's show can go off-air tonight.Let's take a look at four potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight:#4. Solo Sikoa and Co. could wreak havoc on Jacob Fatu on SmackDownSolo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have been feuding over the United States Championship for the past few weeks on SmackDown. Last week, The Samoan Werewolf had the last laugh over Sikoa and his faction. However, The Street Champion might turn the tables tonight with an unceremonious attack of his own.Jacob Fatu could team up with Jimmy Uso in the main event of the show against any two members of the MFT. During the closing moments of the match, Solo Sikoa could launch an attack on his SummerSlam opponent, causing the match to end in a disqualification. Meanwhile, the rest of the members could unleash their wrath on Jimmy Uso in the ring.Sikoa could then stand tall in the ring over a beaten Fatu and Uso as SmackDown goes off the air. Such an angle could present the former Bloodline member as a legitimate threat ahead of their Steel Cage match at SummerSlam.#3. A massive brawl may erupt in the tag team divisionThe Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Andrade and Rey Fenix tonight on SmackDown. There is a good possibility that it could be in the main event of the show. Uncle Howdy and Co. have been causing havoc in the tag team division for the past few weeks.All the tag teams, such as Street Profits, Fraxiom, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns, might show up to attack The Wyatt Sicks during tonight’s match. They could go after the sinister faction, leading to an ugly brawl all over the ringside. Just then, Nick Aldis could come out on the stage to settle the situation.The SmackDown GM could announce that, instead of making a ruckus all over the place, these tag teams could settle their feud in a multi-tag team showdown for the WWE Tag Team Title at SummerSlam. All the teams might stand tall in the ring, staring at each other as the show goes off air.#2. Cody Rhodes may close the show and give an ultimatum to John CenaCody Rhodes is set to face John Cena at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight. Last week on SmackDown, The American Nightmare forcefully made Cena sign the contract, showcasing a completely new side of his character. Tonight, he might deliver a strong message to the WWE legend in the same tone ahead of the spectacle.Rhodes could claim that he has been gunning for the Undisputed WWE Championship ever since he dropped that title. The 40-year-old could describe why he chose the Street Fight stipulation for his match by stating that he can do absolutely anything to get his championship back at SummerSlam.In a deeply passionate promo, Cody Rhodes could close the show with an intense look ahead of his highly anticipated match. Such a cold promo could raise the hype for the upcoming clash between Cena and Rhodes at SummerSlam.#1. Jacob Fatu could single-handedly destroy Solo Sikoa's factionJacob Fatu has been on a rampage against Solo Sikoa ever since losing the United States Championship. During the main event of SmackDown tonight, Fatu could call out The Street Champion for a confrontation. Sikoa could show up on the ramp with his entire faction with the intent to annihilate The Samoan Werewolf.Unfazed by the numbers disadvantage, Jacob Fatu could unleash a brutal assault on Solo Sikoa in the ring. He could then ambush the other members, including Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and also Talla Tonga and wreak absolute havoc in the ring. The Samoan Werewolf could single-handedly take down the MFT and force them to retreat.Following a chaotic situation, SmackDown could go off the air with Jacob Fatu standing tall in the ring. Such an angle could make the former United States Champion look like a one-man force against Solo Sikoa's faction.