4 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the go-home edition for Backlash 2025, and several things have been advertised for the show. John Cena and Randy Orton will be under the same roof before their big match this Saturday. Jacob Fatu will also compete in a tag team match on the blue brand to take on his Backlash opponents.

What will remain the highlight of the night is how the show ends. WWE often keeps the most important segment for the main event, and the same can be expected for tonight's SmackDown. From a massive brawl spilling all over the arena to a shocking betrayal, there are several ways the show can go off air.

Let's take a look at four potential endings for tonight's SmackDown:

#4. Randy Orton may lay out John Cena with an RKO

Randy Orton and John Cena are likely to have one last confrontation before they collide at Backlash for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both superstars could be involved in a heated exchange of words, which could soon turn into a bedlam. The Cenation Leader could draw first blood and attack Orton with cheap tactics.

However, The Viper could turn the tables in the blink of an eye. Just when Cena would be preparing for the Attitude Adjustment, Randy Orton could counter it with an RKO. He could once again stand tall over the champion, sending a bold statement to the 48-year-old before their marquee match.

With John Cena lying on the canvas, The Apex Predator could raise the Undisputed WWE Title in the air to close the show.

#3. Jacob Fatu may walk away from Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are set to compete in a tag team match against Damian Priest and LA Knight on SmackDown tonight. This match could be the main event of the show, and it could end in chaos. During the match, Sikoa could do something that may enrage The Samoan Werewolf, and this may not sit well with the latter.

As a result, a furious Jacob Fatu could walk away, abandoning his tag team partner in the middle of the match. Solo Sikoa could be totally clueless, asking Fatu to get back in the ring. Meanwhile, LA Knight or Damian Priest could take advantage of this and hit Sikoa with their finisher to win the tag team match.

Fatu could stand on the ramp and watch it unfold before simply walking away backstage with pure disgust on his face.

#2. Drew McIntyre may wreak havoc on SmackDown

Another potential way the final SmackDown before Backlash can end is with a massive brawl between the participants of the United States Championship match. Following the tag team match, an ugly brawl could erupt between LA Knight, Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, and Solo Sikoa, which could spill all over the ringside.

Just when all superstars would be involved in the chaos, Drew McIntyre could appear from behind and take down everyone. He could hit Fatu, Knight, and Priest with a Claymore and be the last man standing in the ring. The Scottish Warrior could then raise the United States Championship high in the air.

McIntyre could make a bold statement that he is ready for Backlash after wreaking havoc in the ring and stand tall to close the episode of SmackDown.

#1. John Cena could destroy Randy Orton on SmackDown

Randy Orton has had the upper hand on John Cena until now, as he knocked down the champion twice. Well, things could be different tonight. Just when Orton and Cena would be in the middle of a heated segment, R-Truth could show up at the ramp to advocate for his childhood hero—the Undisputed WWE Champion.

This could shift The Viper's focus towards the 53-year-old and would be enough to create an opening. The Cenation Leader could take advantage of this and knock Randy Orton down with his championship. John Cena could launch a brutal attack on the veteran and annihilate the latter ahead of their upcoming match.

He could hit Orton with his finisher and leave the ring with a smirk on his face. While R-Truth would be left confused, Cena could walk away backstage with the camera panning out to close the show.

