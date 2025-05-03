John Cena to attack and lay out Randy Orton with the help of a 53-year-old WWE veteran? Exploring the chances

John Cena and Randy Orton are set to go against each other at Backlash for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Viper has had the upper hand until now as he laid out Cena twice with an RKO. Both superstars are expected to be under the same roof next week on SmackDown. However, this time, the Cenation Leader could be the one standing tall in the ring.

R-Truth may help the 17-time world champion beat up Orton next week. The 53-year-old veteran was seen in a backstage segment on the latest episode of SmackDown, where he confronted The Apex Predator. R-Truth advocated for John Cena and told Randy Orton that the latter does not stand a chance against his childhood hero at Backlash.

The former Intercontinental Champion also confronted Cena backstage last week, stating that he would be there to help the champ whenever the latter needed him. WWE putting the 53-year-old in the mix could be an indication of his major involvement. Next week on RAW, when The Viper and The Cenation Leader could be in the ring, unleashing a verbal tirade against each other.

Soon after, R-Truth's music could hit the arena, and he could come out at the ramp to advocate for the champ, drawing Randy Orton's attention. Just as The Viper would be distracted, John Cena could take full advantage of it and lay out a brutal attack on him. He could knock down Orton with his coveted title and walk away from the ring.

However, this is entirely speculation and only time will tell what WWE has in store for both legends. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will see Cena's return and things will get interesting.

John Cena's feud with Randy Orton to continue after Backlash?

The John Cena vs. Randy Orton is an iconic feud that is finally happening again in WWE after almost a decade. And what a travesty it would be to wrap up this feud in only a month when it has so many things to offer. Besides, the lack of time for its proper build-up is another thing that disappointed many fans.

Given these factors, there is a high chance that this iconic rivalry might continue even after Backlash. WWE is set to host Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24 and the 17-time world champion is heavily featured for the event.

The company often keeps the show around retro themes and vintage moments. And what better way to cap off the evergreen feud between Randy Orton and John Cena? Both superstars could lock horns for one last year at Saturday Night's Main Event to finally close the chapter of their iconic rivalry.

This is how WWE can stretch this feud after the upcoming premium live event in St. Louis. However, this is nothing but speculation as of now, and what the creative team has in store remains to be seen.

