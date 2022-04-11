4 potential feuds for Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 38

Since Brock Lesnar's return to WWE at SummerSlam last year, the Beast Incarnate has been embroiled in a tense rivalry with The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

It looks as though the feud has finally come to an end after a pair of epic clashes at Crown Jewel last October and WrestleMania 38 - a bout promoted as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time.

While it was reported that Lesnar took a flight to Canada shortly after his match at WrestleMania and wasn't present backstage at RAW the night after, he is still being advertised for two of WWE's next premium live events: WrestleMania Backlash and Money in the Bank.

CONNER @WrestleConner



We got to see the REAL version of Lesnar, and it has been an absolute thrill to watch play out.



#WrestleMania Just wanted to take a moment to thank Brock Lesnar for all the entertainment he has given us since his return in August last year.We got to see the REAL version of Lesnar, and it has been an absolute thrill to watch play out.

Brock Lesnar's status with the company is currently unknown, and his appearances in the past have been highly unpredictable. But assuming he's sticking around for a while, let's explore four potential feuds for The Beast Incarnate after his loss at WrestleMania.

#4. Kevin Owens targets Brock Lesnar

Kevin Owens on Monday night RAW

Kevin Owens is currently riding high. After re-signing with WWE earlier this year and main-eventing Night One of WrestleMania 38 against his idol Stone Cold Steve Austin, many fans are wondering what's next for KO.

If WWE wants Owens to remain in the main event scene, it would make sense for them to put him in a feud with Brock Lesnar. This could turn out to be another career-defining angle for him.

Despite losing to Austin, Owens has a lot of momentum coming out of WrestleMania 38. It would be a shame if WWE wasted it by not placing him in a high-profile feud.

This match could turn out to be just as exciting as it looks on paper. Additionally, with the new cowboy Brock character and Owens having insane mic skills, the two could easily build to a bout worthy of the main event.

#3. Gunther attempts to prove himself against the Beast

Gunther in his debut on SmackDown

Gunther made his main roster debut last friday night on SmackDown in dominant fashion, defeating a local talent in a squash match.

The man formerly known as Walter was presented as a monstrous presence and an old-school "attraction" throughout his time on the NXT brands. It seems like WWE is maintaining that presentation on the main roster.

Gunther seems primed for a monster push on SmackDown, and there seems no better way to make that clear than to set him up against The Beast himself. If booked correctly, this feud could give us the Next Big Thing in the form of the Austrian star.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



Brock Lesnar vs Gunther

#WrestleMania A match that would shake the whole freakin stadium if it happens!Brock Lesnar vs Gunther

#2. Brock Lesnar has unfinished business with Bobby Lashley

Lashley and Lesnar come face to face

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is one of the few bouts in the modern era that has a big fight feel to it. The WWE Universe had been asking for this match ever since Bobby Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018.

But fans did not get to see the two men in the same ring until the WWE Day 1 event in January this year. Both men competed in a fatal five-way match for the WWE Championship, which Lesnar won after pinning former champion Big E.

On the following RAW, Lashley won a fatal four-way match, setting up a match between the two powerhouses at WWE Royal Rumble later that month. It was a hard-hitting contest but was interrupted by Roman Reigns before we could see a clear winner.

However, at the Elimination Chamber event, Bobby wasn’t able to the enter the match because of a shoulder injury, and Brock walked out of the structure with The All Mighty's title. Lashley returned on the go-home RAW before WrestleMania and defeated Omos at The Show of Shows.

Although Lashley is currently feuding with Omos and a match between the two giants is likely at WrestleMania Backlash, Brock Lesnar could return after that to confront The All Mighty and set up a match at Money in the Bank - this time without the threat of interference from Reigns.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns to avenge his loss at WrestleMania 36

Lesnar and McIntyre before their match at WrestleMania 36

Two months after Drew McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match, the two squared off at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship. That night, The Scottish Warrior defeated The Beast Incarnate to capture his first world title.

After that match, Lesnar's contract with WWE expired and he wouldn't return until SummerSlam 2021, where he began his extended feud with Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre had several main event feuds and showcased his ability to be the face of the company.

Now that Reigns has moved on and McIntyre seems to be finished with Happy Corbin, WWE could set up another program between the two. If The Scottish Warrior were to emerge victorious, it could set him up as the next contender to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Who would you want to see Brock Lesnar feud with next? Let us know in the comments section below.

