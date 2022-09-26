4 potential finishes for AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn on WWE RAW- Major star interferes, Surprising new ally?

Over the weekend, things got a little tense between AJ Styles and Sami Zayn on Twitter. The Phenomenal One took a cheeky shot at the shirt Roman Reigns gave to The Honorary Uce, who felt disrespected by the former WWE Champion's remarks.

In classic WWE style, the company effectively used the heat generated by their Twitter spat and immediately booked a match between Styles and Zayn on RAW.

On that note, let's examine 4 potential finishes for AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn on RAW.

#4 AJ Styles pins Sami Zayn clean.

AJ Styles may have Sami Zayn's number.

As good as The Master Strategist is, he doesn't have the best win-loss record. Although his stellar character work makes up for it, Sami Zayn's credibility as a competitor has taken a dip.

On the other hand, The Phenomenal One has become a mainstay in the mid-card, putting on clinics with The Miz and Bobby Lashley. It may be time for him to shift gears and raise the pecking order.

For Styles to re-enter the main event scene and upper card, he needs a statement victory and must build some steam. Defeating Sami Zayn cleanly in a hard-fought win will catalyze brighter prospects for the foreseeable future.

#3 Solo Sikoa interferes to allow Sami Zayn to defeat AJ Styles.

Sami Zayn

Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out.



Oh, and I don't travel alone.

Pack your bags uce.

We previously mentioned that Zayn enters the match as the underdog. But that doesn't mean he will inevitably lose and as for Solo Sikoa, the newest member of The Bloodline will be at ringside.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline took out Madcap Moss and Ricochet for The Honorary Uce on SmackDown, heralding a robust and assistive connection between Sikoa and Zayn. The former IC Champion has stated that his new companion will accompany him on RAW.

Given how strongly Sikoa has been booked lately, he poses a significant threat to Styles' chances of winning. Look for him to run interference and provide a distraction, allowing Zayn to break The Phenomenal One's jaw with a Helluva Kick and win.

#2 Finn Balor helps AJ Styles win the match.

Last week, Finn Balor had an incredibly riveting backstage conversation with AJ Styles. The Prince brought up their friendship and tried to initiate Styles into Judgment Day, but The Phenomenal One wasn't too keen on turning his back on the people he loves.

However, the former WWE Champion seemed quite ambivalent, especially when Balor brought up their history as loyal friends. Hence, we cannot rule out the possibility of Judgment Day procuring a "phenomenal" talent into their ranks.

The inaugural Universal Champion may reinforce his loyalty to Styles by helping him defeat Zayn on RAW. It may help ease the tension between the two former friends and cajole The Phenomenal One into joining Balor's faction.

#1 Roman Reigns makes a special appearance on RAW to teach AJ Styles a lesson.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed World Championships against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel this November, but the company may have already teased his next challenger.

Roman Reigns battled AJ Styles at a live event in Vancouver over the weekend. Add The Phenomenal One's upcoming match with loyal Bloodline member Sami Zayn, and Reigns vs. Styles is bound to happen in the foreseeable future.

However, as Zayn pointed out, Styles may have disrespected The Bloodline, incurring The Tribal Chief's wrath. Although he isn't advertised to appear, Reigns could make a special appearance on RAW to help Zayn win and teach Styles a lesson is an intriguing thought.

