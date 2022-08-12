4 potential finishes for Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Shotzi and Xia Li on WWE SmackDown: Former tag team champions return, annoying heel interferes, and more

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament is set to continue on WWE SmackDown. Raquel Rodriguez will team up with the underdog Aliyah to take on the talented duo of Shotzi and Xia Li.

Adam Pearce first announced the tournament on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The brackets were then revealed on Monday Night RAW. Eight stars from the red brand, six wrestlers from SmackDown, and two superstars from NXT will take part in the high-stakes tournament.

The first bout of the bracket took place on RAW. Dana Brooke and Tamina took on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, with Bayley's buddies walking away with the win. The upcoming WWE SmackDown bout will be the second match of the first round.

What will happen when Raquel Rodgriguez and Aliyah take on Xia Li and Shotzi on WWE SmackDown? Which team will advance in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament? Could a surprise shakeup take place?

Below are 4 potential finishes for Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Shotzi and Xia Li on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Sasha Banks and Naomi may replace one of the teams in the match on WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks and Naomi

The WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament is extremely exciting, but it's only taking place due to some unfortunate reasons. Earlier in the year, former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of World Wrestling Entertainment. They were then suspended indefinitely and the titles became vacant.

Fans are wondering if Sasha Banks and Naomi could return beforehand. The pair of superstars are consistently rumored to be returning to WWE now that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are in charge of the promotion.

If The Boss & Glow do return to the promotion, they may appear on WWE SmackDown. The former champions have a claim to the titles, and at the very least, would deserve a spot in the tournament. The Boss and Naomi could potentially take out one of the teams to take their place in the match. Of course, that will only happen if the duo returns to the company and if management will allow them to enter the tournament.

#3. Xia Li and Shotzi may pick up a major win through dubious methods

Xia Li @XiaWWE

⚔️ ⚔️ Your resistance, make me stronger, make me push harder, make me the fighter that is who I am today.⚔️⚔️ Your resistance, make me stronger, make me push harder, make me the fighter that is who I am today. ⚡️⚔️👿⚔️⚡️ https://t.co/kSpEH71uZO

Xia Li was initially introduced to WWE SmackDown as a great protector. Unfortunately, after her push was halted almost immediately, the Chinese superstar never quite gained momentum and later returned a heel.

Shotzi also started her journey on WWE SmackDown as a babyface. After Tegan Nox was drafted to RAW, Shotzi turned heel. Just as with Xia, Shotzi has been a victim of inconsistent pushes and she's struggled to maintain momentum as a result.

Both heels are extremely talented in the ring, but they've shown they can be devious when necessary. When both teams collide, there's a chance that Xia and Shotzi may be overwhelmed by Raquel's power. But their willingness to take shortcuts could allow them to pick up a win.

#2. Lacey Evans may cost Aliyah's team the win

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans has shown a new side of herself over the past few months. To many fans, she has shown her true side. Despite Lacey's claims of being a hard worker who likes to motivate people, she has frequently taken the easier route as of late.

The patriotic superstar has walked away from her matches. She even attacked her opposition before the match started. One consistent victim of this has been Aliyah. The two were originally set to become a team before things got turned upside down and Lacey turned on both Aliyah and the audiance.

Her actions may be the reason why she has been left out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Evans isn't the type to take disrespect laying down.

Even if her own actions cost her a spot in the tournament, she may use the slight as a reason to disrupt the upcoming tag team match. Don't be surprised if Lacey sneaks in a Women's Right to Aliyah behind the referee's back as a form of protest.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah may win the bout clean

Aliyah is potentially the ultimate underdog in the women's division. The Canadian superstar has pulled off a miracle or two during her time on WWE SmackDown. She beat Natalya, which was impressive, but doing so in record time made her win even more important.

Raquel Rodriguez is a physical specimen. Since joining the main roster, she's demolished many superstars in the ring. She even took former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to the limit when the two went toe-to-toe.

As good as Shotzi and Xia Li are, they may be outmatched in this upcoming bout. Raquel devastating an opponent with a powerbomb feels likely, but Aliyah pulling off a surprise pinning combination could end the match too.

Which team will advance in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament? Could Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez prove to be a dominant duo? Could Shotzi and Xia Li make an impact on SmackDown? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

