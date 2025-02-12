4 potential opponents for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre is arguably one of the top stars of WWE in recent years, but he is still unsure of his direction for WrestleMania 41. Although he has already qualified for the Elimination Chamber match, a lot more could happen from March until The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre had a big 2024. He started the previous year by eliminating and injuring CM Punk, which led to one of the most heated and exciting rivalries in recent years. Although The Best in the World cost him the World Heavyweight Championship on a couple of occasions, it boosted The Scotsman up the division. This year, it seems like the Elimination Chamber is his only way of headlining WrestleMania, but there are other men for him to face at The Show of Shows.

In this list, we will look at four potential opponents for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Drew McIntyre could have his World Championship match at WrestleMania 41

Damian Priest dethroned Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL [Image Credit: WWE.com]

As mentioned above, Drew McIntyre is among the participants of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. At the moment, the heavy favorites to win the match are CM Punk and John Cena, but The Scottish Warrior could still gain an upset victory.

If McIntyre does win at the Chamber, he could feud with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both men crossed paths now and then in previous years, but they have yet to clash. With that in mind, Drew could finally have his long-awaited title match at the main event of 'Mania against The American Nightmare.

#3. Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania feud could be inspired by real-life heat

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Drew was rumored to have walked out after the event after his run at the match encountered some changes. As per reports, the person behind the mishaps was LA Knight. Although both men have reportedly already cleared up the issue, WWE has always succeeded in using some real-life issues.

Drew and LA are both part of SmackDown, making their interactions more frequent and authentic. If McIntyre fails at the Chamber, he could blame Knight for ruining things for him and costing him the title match, leading to an interesting WrestleMania feud.

#2. John Cena could finally find his WrestleMania opponent

As mentioned above, The Cenation Leader is among the favorites to win the Chamber match and headline The Show of Shows against Cody Rhodes. However, these plans could be foiled by none other than The Scottish Warrior.

Drew might realize that he would not be able to win the Chamber match and that he needed to get the next big fish. He could cost John the match as well, in hopes of getting his attention for a Mania feud. This could elevate McIntyre's status as a heel and involve Cena in a name he hasn't crossed paths with during his recent appearances.

#1. Drew McIntyre could continue hunting down The Bloodline

The Scottish Warrior targeted several OG Bloodline members since returning to the main roster in December. He started with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and then Jimmy Uso. One man he has yet to take revenge on is Roman Reigns.

As of this moment, rumored plans for Roman Reigns seem to be a Triple Threat Match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. However, if those fall through, a feud between both men could be set up, especially after their initial match at Clash at the Castle in 2022, which almost saw Drew dethrone the former Undisputed Champion.

