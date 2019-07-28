4 potential opponents for Aleister Black at SummerSlam 2019

Black has all the makings of a future World Champion

After being away from in-ring action for the past few months, Aleister Black made a triumphant return to the squared circle by defeating Cesaro at Extreme Rules last month. Before his match with The Swiss Cyborg, Black was cutting dark backstage promos asking for someone to pick a fight with him. His challenge was finally answered by Cesaro and the duo ended up having what many are calling the match of the night at Extreme Rules.

Black has been one of the most protected characters in WWE. During his two-year stint in NXT, The Dutch Destroyer only lost clean only a handful of times and went on to defeat the who's who of the Black and Yellow Brand. Although he has lost a couple of tag match since arriving on the main roster, he hasn't been pinned or submitted since his loss to Tomasso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: Pheonix.

The Amsterdam-native has everything one would want in a top star. He has a great look which is unlike anybody on the current roster. He is very charismatic and has a very unique in-ring style which keeps you hooked every time he steps inside the squared circle.

Here are five potential opponents for the former NXT Champion at SummerSlam.

#4 Cesaro

Cesaro is a multi-time Tag Team Champion

Ok, let's get the obvious one out of the way first. Black and Cesaro have had two matches so far and both of them were pretty solid. They have solid chemistry inside the ring and their style seem to mesh well together. Their match at Extreme Rules was one of the best main roster matches of the year and while their match at SmackDown the next week didn't exactly set the world on fire, it was a great TV match.

With only two weeks until SummerSlam, WWE needs an opponent for Black. Although Cesaro has lost both of their previous matches, he looked good in both of them and was able to take the Dutchman to the absolute limit. It was ultimately the 'Black Mass' which made the difference as Black hit Cesaro with utmost precision and pinned him to the match for a three count.

Black and Cesaro would once again blow the roof off if they were to be paired for SummerSlam. Although the story behind this feud hasn't been great, the in-ring work by both men has been so good that the story itself has taken a backseat.

The rubber match between Black and Cesaro would be a great opener for the Biggest Party of the Summer. Both of them will bring their A-Game in Toronto and we are sure to get another instant classic from the duo if they were to lock horns once again.

