4 Potential Opponents for John Cena at SummerSlam

Ishaan Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.38K // 29 Jul 2018, 21:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena has delivered some great matches at SummerSlam

The Franchise Player of the WWE is yet to be announced on the card for the Greatest Show of the Summer, but he hasn't missed this event since 2004 and it is unlikely that he will not be part of this edition either. Cena is still one of the biggest draws that the WWE has at their disposal, and probably will definitely feature at the show.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

So, if Cena has to be a part of the show as an active competitor with a big match, who should his opponent be. He has worked the likes of Edge, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, AJ Styles, Randy Orton etc. at past iterations of the show.

Cena, off recent SummerSlam's, has provided quality matches and satisfying results. So, let's take a look at the five opponents John Cena could have at this SummerSlam.

#4 John Cena vs. Finn Balor

The potential is tremendous

Even though there has been little to no provocation that Cena and Finn Balor will ever cross paths in the WWE, this would be one of the most sensible matches to book. Finn Balor, in his demon persona, is an extremely over-the-top character which would be very hard for most people to understand, including John Cena.

Considering how WWE use Cena now, Cena could easily just come out on Raw and issue a challenge to a young star at SummerSlam. This challenge can be answered by Balor and the two can have a purpose to meet them.

Cena, not understanding what 'The Demon' entails, dismisses it as a juvenile gimmick gets the shock of his life when the match happens at SummerSlam. He sees Balor move with a greater purpose.

Faster and also deadlier, Cena has to think on his feet to thwart the threat of The Demon King. Cena could use his regular power moves to hold the much smaller Balor down while working him over with basic holds and strikes.

He could also go for big move after big move, much like the match against AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2016.

Ideally, Balor should win, but this being WWE could see Cena beat the young star. regardless, this could be a tremendous match for the Cenation Leader this SummerSlam.

1 / 4 NEXT