4 potential WWE United States Championship matches for WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is fast-approaching as The Road to Mania kicks into third gear. The Elimination Chamber PLE, the final significant roadblock in the journey, is right around the corner and should set the tone for the biggest matches of The Show of Shows.

On that note, we still need a clear picture of the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 39. The prestigious title wasn't defended last year, but that is likely to change under the creative regime of Triple H.

#4 Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania

Austin Theory @_Theory1 @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. https://t.co/1fKBMrAG5P

Multiple outlets have reported that Austin Theory vs. John Cena is virtually locked in for WrestleMania. Considering the sixteen-time World Champion's busy schedule, the dream encounter will either be an open challenge or announced only a handful of days before the show.

It is important to note that A-Town Down is the reigning US Champion, and Theory claims he will be the champ "forever." The 25-year-old RAW Superstar is set to defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber, and he may lose the gold at the show.

If Theory vs. Cena is for the US Title at Hollywood, the outcome becomes a foregone conclusion. As a part-timer who only makes a handful of appearances annually, The Champ will undoubtedly lose the match-up because he cannot hold RAW's "workhorse championship" at this time.

#3 Seth Rollins (c) vs. Logan Paul for the US Title at Mania

Another massive dream encounter planned for WrestleMania is Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul. The seeds were sown when Paul shockingly eliminated Rollins from the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. The two Superstars have since taken shots at each other on social media.

The Visionary will compete in Montreal's Men's Elimination Chamber match. Considering his affection for the US Title and beef with Theory, he is one of the favorites to win the encounter. As one of RAW's top Superstars, making Rollins the champion again is an understandable and lucrative booking decision.

However, Rollins vs. Paul at WrestleMania is a blockbuster affair that will sell itself without a title involved. There is no need to complicate matters by throwing a championship into the picture. Furthermore, The Maverick's part-time status puts him in a similar situation to Cena, making the outcome more predictable.

#2 Bronson Reed (c) vs. Bobby Lashley for RAW's "Workhorse" championship at WrestleMania

Is Bronson Reed the next US Champion?

Bronson Reed debuted on the main roster less than two months ago and finds himself in the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Montreal. Considering his momentum and size advantage, Reed may be a dark horse to win the encounter and the US Title.

Bobby Lashley will be his perfect opponent for WrestleMania if the Australian wins the gold at the Elimination Chamber. Originally, Lashley was expected to wrap up his feud with Brock Lesnar at Mania, but the rubber match was brought up to the Montreal PLE. Hence, The All Mighty was suddenly removed from the US Title picture.

After his program with The Beast is in the rear-view mirror, Lashley can re-shift his focus to the US Title he proudly wore as champion. This could set up Reed vs. Lashley at Mania.

#1 A multi-man Ladder match for the WWE US Championship at WrestleMania

Damian Priest is the surprising favorite to win the US Title at the Elimination Chamber and walk into The Show of Shows as the champion. In that scenario, it would be difficult to pinpoint a single opponent for Priest because The Judgment Day's "Punisher" only works multi-man feuds for his faction.

This could lead to an intriguing situation where Adam Pearce books a multi-man ladder match for the US Championship at WrestleMania. Many underrated and deserving RAW Superstars could receive a life-altering opportunity to compete under the bright lights of Mania.

Potential challengers include Mustafa Ali, Johnny Gargano, Baron Corbin, Dexter Lumis, Dolph Ziggler, and many more. Ladder matches have stolen the show at Mania in the past. Hence, this is an excellent option.

