4 Predictions for Clash of Champions 2019

Clash of Champions is just around the corner.

One of the most highly anticipated pay-per-views of the year, WWE Clash of Champions is just around the corner. Scheduled for September 15, 2019, the event will be live from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WWE has already announced nine high voltage matches for the event, including Seth Rollins' title defence of his Universal Championship title against Braun Strowman. The duo will be in action for their defence of the RAW Tag Team title as well when they face off against the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

In other top-profile clashes, Sasha Banks will be taking on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship while Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Also, the finals of the King of the Ring tournament is scheduled to take place at the pay-per-view and thus, given such a high profile match card, one could expect a lot of thrilling action on the cards.

With the pay-per-view less than a few weeks away, here are four major predictions.

#4 Ricochet becomes the King of the Ring

Ricochet is in the semifinals of the tournament

The semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament is scheduled for next week while the finals of the competition are set to take place at Clash of Champions. Given how things have unfolded recently, Ricochet looks almost guaranteed to win this coveted tournament.

Yes, while Chad Gable and Elias have qualified to the semis from the Blue Brand, Ricochet, Samoa Joe and Baron Corbin will battle it out in a triple threat match for a place in the finals next week on RAW.

Ever since the former US Champion took out Drew McIntyre, speculations of Ricochet winning the tournament started making rounds all over the Internet. Furthermore, Chad Gable pulling off a huge upset by knocking out Andrade this week on SmackDown might just see

