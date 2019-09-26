4 Predictions for Hell in a Cell 2019

Hell in a Cell is only a few days away

One of WWE's most highly anticipated pay-per-views is just around the corner. Hell in a Cell is scheduled for October 6th, 2019 and the event will emanate from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

While the match card is still taking shape, WWE has already announced three high profile clashes: Seth Rollins vs The Fiend inside the demonic structure for the Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell matchup for the RAW Women Championship, and Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs Rowan & Harper in a high voltage tag-team matchup for the event.

Expect WWE to announce a few more clashes in the upcoming days to complete the Hell in a Cell match card.

Given the fact that the event is just around the corner, the internet is absolutely buzzing with speculation regarding the pay-per-view. In an effort to feed into this widespread curiosity, here are 4 huge predictions for the event.

#4 Sasha Banks defeats Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women's Champion

Banks could walk out as the new RAW Women's Champion on October 6.

Sasha Banks will take on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell. Given the fact that the match is going to be inside the unforgiving steel structure, expect a high voltage matchup between the duo.

While 'The Boss' was speculated to win the RAW Women's Championship at Clash of Champions, it was not meant to be. The odds of Banks walking out as the new RAW Women's Champion on October 6th, however are higher than ever.

Sasha Banks is riding a wave of momentum ever since her return on RAW following SummerSlam, however one should not forget that she went on to lose her previous match against Lynch at Clash of Champions. Another loss at the hands of 'The Man' would certainly undermine her run and the WWE Universe may not like that.

Furthermore, rumor has it that Becky Lynch could be moving to SmackDown as part of next month's draft. Don't be shocked if 'The Boss' walks out of Hell in a Cell as the new RAW Women Champion on October 6th.

