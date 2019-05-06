4 Predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Money in the bank is scheduled for May 19.

The highly anticipated and the much-hyped pay-per-view of May 2019, Money In the Bank, is just two weeks away. Scheduled for May 19, the event will take pace live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Well, WWE has already booked eight highly profile matches for the event so far. While Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his Universal Championship in a dream match against AJ Styles, Becky Lynch will feature in two separate matches against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair to defend her Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, respectively.

Furthermore, the men's and women's MITB ladder matches will feature some high profile as well as some young talents from both the rosters. And given the price at stake, it will be interesting to witness the intensity and urge among the superstars in both these matches.

Even though the event is still two weeks away, Social Media is buzzing with rumours and all sorts of permutation and combinations. People are coming up with a new set of speculations and predictions with each passing hour. And rightfully so, I mean, the recent turn of events has well and truly hyped the event. Thus, to feed all our curiosities, let's take a look at 4 huge predictions for MITB 2019.

#4 Mandy Rose wins the Women's Money in the bank ladder match

Well, WWE has announced Dana Brooke, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon and Carmella as participants for the women's MITB ladder match for May 19. While there are some deserving names in that participant's list, Mandy Rose looks a bit ahead in the race at the present moment.

Yes, Mandy has been nothing sort of impressive in her recent stint on the blue brand. Her in-ring ability and charm combined with her unparalleled mic skills make her a rare talent. Furthermore, creative seems to be cock-a-hoop with her and as a matter of fact, her push before WrestleMania 35 was a testament of the same. While the push was short-lived, things might take a drastic change after May 19.

