4 Predictions for John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena will participate in the 2025 WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. This will serve as his final shot at challenging for a world championship at WrestleMania 41. Given that he will be participating in one of the most hellish structures in pro wrestling, anything can happen.

The 47-year-old was one of the final two contestants in this year's Men's Royal Rumble before being eventually eliminated by Jey Uso. Right after, he shared that he would be entering the Elimination Chamber without participating in qualifying matches. In the subsequent weeks, the other participants were determined via qualifying matches. Cena's opponents inside the chain-linked circular steel structure will be CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins. As history has shown, anything is possible inside the Chamber, even for somebody like The Cenation Leader.

In this list, we will look at four predictions for John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025:

#4. John Cena can prove that he still has it

It's hard not to like John Cena, especially now that he is nearing his retirement from in-ring duties. As seen in his previous showings, the 16-time World Champion is still the smooth-talking and rich-in-character persona, but many worry about the quality of his in-ring performance given that the Hollywood star no longer wrestles regularly. However, he can prove the doubters wrong at the Chamber.

In a shocking move, John can be one of the stars to start the match and eventually go all the way before a winner is crowned. In this way, win or lose, The Greatest of All Time can show fans that he can still be on the same wavelength as regular and active superstars.

#3. He could eliminate some of his rumored rivals

The Franchise Player shares history with many of his competitors in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match, with the most memorable of them arguably being with CM Punk. Both men had a memorable feud in the early 2010s, and fans have been clamoring to see them have another interaction soon.

However, one star Cena hasn't yet crossed paths with is Logan Paul, though seeds of their eventual feud had been planted way back en route to WrestleMania 39.

At the Chamber, The Doctor of Thuganomics can set up a possible feud with both men by eliminating them. If John loses, he can have a potential angle with Logan given that he will have eliminated The Maverick twice by then, the other time being at the Rumble. Meanwhile, Punk can blame the 47-year-old for 'stealing' his spot at WrestleMania despite being a part-timer.

#2. John Cena and Cody Rhodes could have a face-off

Since the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, has already picked World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41, that means the eventual winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas. With this in mind, the champion can immediately meet his challenger after the six-man match in Toronto.

If John Cena wins the match, he may immediately get greeted by Cody Rhodes, with both men having a staredown. In this way, they can immediately set up their feud ahead of the title match.

#1. Cody Rhodes and The Rock could be greeted by John Cena during their segment

On last week's SmackDown, The Rock and Cody Rhodes had a confrontation, during which The Final Boss offered the 39-year-old to be a corporate champion and revealed that he desires the latter's soul. At the upcoming PLE, The American Nightmare is expected to give his answer.

Cody's answer can heavily affect what will happen at WrestleMania 41, as a title match can be set up if he declines The Final Boss' offer. However, John Cena, who may have won the Men's Chamber Match earlier that night, can come out and berate The Brahma Bull for stealing other people's spots.

