4 Predictions for Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross at Night of Champions

Sami Zayn has been an underdog for quite some time. Now, WWE has been making changes to its Night of Champions match card just days before the show. They removed the Intercontinental Championship match on RAW. However, they added two more bouts to the premium live event.

One of these was Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross. Over the past weeks, the two have had multiple backstage segments where Kross has been trying to get under Zayn’s skin.

Here is who WWE could book the match to continue their feud after Night of Champions.

#4 Karrion Kross wins clean at Night of Champions

With Sami Zayn being the underdog in every bout, many fans have predicted that he will lose to Kross. The theory is that this will be another defeat added to his list after he failed to win the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

The win is expected to be clean, adding more pressure on Zayn. This adds another layer to the existing storyline, namely that he needs to turn heel and listen to the former leader of The Final Testament.

Fans could expect to see Kross try to comfort Sami Zayn in his loss, extending his hand for him to join him. WWE may keep the former Intercontinental Champion a babyface moving forward, as he is over with the fans. However, there is always room for a character to have a change of heart.

#3 Sami Zayn wins clean

The outcome of the match that many people have predicted is that Zayn wins clean, since WWE loves to see a babyface win in a non-title match for the feel-good moment.

This will emphasize Sami Zayn’s words to Kross that he can be great despite being the underdog babyface. This would ruin the plans the heel had for the plucky babyface. The Great Liberator has overcome the odds numerous times, and this should be no different.

Sami Zayn [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Moreover, the Saudi crowd loves him, as seen at last year’s Crown Jewel event. WWE would want to pander to the fans by letting The Great Liberator win the match.

#2 Sami wins clean but turns heel

For weeks now, he’s been telling the Honorary Uce that he needs to turn heel. This could happen after the match. Sami Zayn never cheats to win, and this could be the outcome. After a long and grueling match, he could snap and attack Kross for no reason other than proving that he is indeed a heel.

Despite being over with the fans, they want to see Sami Zayn do something new and exciting. Fans were expecting him to turn heel during his match with Kevin Owens. At Elimination Chamber, WWE had all the right ingredients for a good heel turn.

The former IC Champ has lost everything and has nothing left to fight for. His chance at the title is gone, and now he’s feuding with someone who wants to see his dark side. At the end of the bout, even if Kross wins, seeing Zayn turn heel would ultimately fulfil his real motive.

#1 Sami turns heel to win

This would be the perfect ending to what Kross wanted from Zayn. The Herald of Doomsday will go the distance to get what he wants.

During the match, he could manipulate The Honorary Uce into beating him into a pulp for the win. He is best known for using his words to get people to go against their moral compass, and this would be the perfect opportunity.

All Kross needs to do is get Zayn to turn heel for the win, and that will be it. A new chapter will begin, and possibly a new tag team. Fans have wanted to see Zayn team up with someone who is the opposite of what he is. Rather than have him rejoin The OG Bloodline, this would be a great new direction that would revitalize the character.

Fans want something new, and a heel Sami Zayn and Kross working together would be the perfect thing. Even on his own, a heel Zayn taking on the babyfaces like Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso would be exciting to see.

