4 predictions for WWE RAW's road to WrestleMania 39

WWE RAW kicked off its road to WrestleMania 39 last week, addressing the fallout from Royal Rumble 2023 while beginning to move in the direction that will ultimately culminate at the Show of Shows.

Women's Rumble winner Rhea Ripley made her intentions for the Show Of Shows clear, choosing to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes sent a statement of intent to WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns, vowing to dethrone him in Hollywood.

Elimination Chamber matches were also announced for the United State Title and a WrestleMania 39 shot at the RAW women's championship, respectively. This set a brisk pace for the red brand's road to the Show of Shows, promising closure for some and coronation for others in Tinseltown.

The journey has just begun for the red brand, of course, and there are bound to be many twists and surprises along the way. What will they be?

Here are four predictions for WWE RAW's road to WrestleMania 39

#4. Austin Theory retains the United States championship at Elimination Chamber 2023

Austin Theory faces a huge challenge at Elimination Chamber 2023

Austin Theory is set to face arguably the greatest challenge of his reign as United States champion as he defends against five other men in the Elimination Chamber.

"The Now" will look to elevate his reign to the heights achieved by counterparts Roman Reigns and Gunther in a quest to bring his title similar prestige. To do that, he will have to prevail in the famously punishing structure while pulling out a reign-defining performance that will mark his reign as historic.

The Triple H regime in WWE has been keen to establish Theory and the United States Championship as main event-worthy entities. This is why him retaining in the chamber with a career-defining performance that looks like a good bet.

#3. John Cena doesn't appear on the road to WWE WrestleMania 39... but competes against Theory at the Show of Shows

The sixteen-time world champion should be able to make WrestleMania 39

Speaking of Austin Theory and WrestleMania 39, the United States champion has been hotly tipped to face John Cena in Hollywood.

Despite rumors of Logan Paul or LA Knight coming up against the sixteen-time champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Theory is reportedly "locked in" as his opponent. However, new information has come to light about the Cenation Leader's Hollywood schedule that may complicate these plans.

Cena is set to film his movie Ricky Stanicky starring Zac Efron, in Australia throughout February and most of March, per reports. This could mean that he is unlikely to participate in the week-to-week build to WrestleMania 39, jeopardizing his status for the show. We predict that he will make it to the Show Of Shows after filming, though, and put over "The Now" at So-Fi Stadium.

This will leave the current United States champion with the enormous task of building the entire feud himself, just like Kevin Owens did last year.

#2. Logan Paul mixes it up with Seth "Freakin'' Rollins on WWE RAW

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode Thoughts on a Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul match for Wrestlemania 39? #WWERaw Thoughts on a Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul match for Wrestlemania 39? #WWERaw https://t.co/8lGqN4wkJ4

One of the most controversial eliminations in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble was Logan Paul ousting Seth Rollins from the match. In isolation, it seemed odd that the YouTube sensation in his first Rumble eliminated someone as established as Rollins.

On WWE RAW, however, the company hinted at a potential program between the two when Rollins was asked about Paul in a backstage interview, prompting a change in his mood.

It seems probable that The Visionary and The Maverick will have more interactions on Monday nights before locking horns at the Show of Shows. It may not seem like the ideal match for The Visionary, but it is highly likely to be a show stealer.

Should Rollins emerge victorious, as is expected, he will have a great deal of momentum to re-insert himself into the world title picture where he belongs.

#1. Asuka wins the WWE RAW Women's Championship Elimination Chamber contender's match and dethrones Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39

Speaking of world-class WWE Superstars who've not held a world championship for far too long, Asuka returned with a new persona at Royal Rumble 2023.

The three-time women's champion made it to the final three, a feat that qualified her for the 2023 Elimination Chamber match. The Empress has by far the most championship pedigree of any woman in the bout, and her new persona is one of the most compelling in the entire division.

Asuka's new persona needs to get off on the right foot by demolishing the field to earn the right to face WWE RAW Women's champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. Given how well she has been booked in the past by Triple H, we can see her winning the Chamber match and dethroning the EST in Hollywood.

