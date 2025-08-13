4 Professional Wrestling Deaths in 2025

WWE has been doing a phenomenal job with the matches and rivalries this year. Since the beginning of the year, the wrestling industry has been talking about the massive success that the Stamford-based company has managed to attain, and fans expect a lot more incredible action in the next few months as well.While the year has been fantastic for the fans in one way, it has been disheartening in a way as well. The fans and the wrestling industry have lost a number of icons and legends, who helped shape the company and industry and brought it all the way till here.Let’s check out some of the biggest names from the industry who passed away this year.#4. Black BartRichard Harris, known to the wrestling world as Black Bart, was a prominent name in the independent circuit. The legend had a very short run in WWE, but still managed to make a name for himself during his time in the company, and has also won a number of titles in different promotions.Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D. @chrisprolificLINKLinda Harris, Black Bart's wife, called and informed me that Black Bart has passed away. He &quot;took his last breath&quot; at 3:45am and was officially pronounced dead at 5:26am. Linda stated that he's &quot;in no more pain&quot; as she mourned for the loss of her husband while we were on theThe legend was diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2017, for which he ceased to take chemotherapy after his insurance ran out. In January 2025, the legend passed away.#3. Robbie EllisAnother massive independent circuit name who was known to fans for his iconic contributions across a number of promotions over the course of his career, Robbie Ellis, passed away this year at the age of 82.The legend made his primary wrestling fame outside of the United States and managed to garner a lot of attention quite early in his career. Apart from being a pioneer in the wrestling industry, the legend also owned an art gallery.#2. SabuTerrance Michael Brunk, famously known to fans as Sabu, is another incredible star who achieved prominence in the independent circuit. While Sabu had spent quite some time in WWE and ECW as well, he accomplished a lot in different promotions around the world and was known to be one of the most athletic performers in the industry.The legend died in May, a few months after his final match in GCW. Sabu will always be remembered for his contributions to the industry, and a plethora of young talent would look up to him to shape their future.#1. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk HoganOne of the most shocking deaths of the year until now is the passing away of Terry Bollea, known to the entire globe as Hulk Hogan. The WWE Hall of Famer, since his debut in the industry, has made a huge name for himself and was one of the pioneers of WWE. Hogan is considered to be one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle, and his passing away left the entire industry stunned.Hogan had been facing medical issues since May 2025, and his health didn’t get any better. In July, the icon took his final breath and left the fans mourning over the loss of one of the pillars of the WWE.Fans will forever remember these icons for their legendary work and their contributions to the industry.