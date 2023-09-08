4 questions WWE SmackDown must answer from Payback 2023

WWE SmackDown tonight comes live from the TD Garden in Boston after a well-received Payback 2023 premium live event. The Pittsburgh show, hosted by none other than John Cena, provided plenty of fallout for Monday Night RAW to address, but the blue brand had its fair share of storylines, too.

The sixteen-time world champion will miss the post-Payback episode due to his commitments at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India. However, plenty of the Friday night show's native stars will have bones to pick from the events that went on in the Steel City.

As a result, let's look at four questions for WWE Smackdown to address from Payback 2023

#4. Who will be Rey Mysterio's new challenger on WWE SmackDown?

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio retained the United States championship at Payback, defeating Austin Theory clean. With the man he dethroned decisively dispatched in their title rematch, the line to the master of the 619 will be clear for new potential challengers.

This begs the question of who will step up to the champion next. Will it be Theory's running buddy, Grayson Waller? Will a whole new challenger be on the cards? Could an epic Santos Escobar heel turn be on the cards? Could Dominik Mysterio use Finn Balor and Damien Priest's brand-switching privileges as undisputed champions to reignite his family feud with his father and fellow midcard champion?

#3. Will the new Undisputed tag team champions appear on WWE SmackDown?

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest were arguably the biggest winners at Payback 2023, capturing the WWE Undisputed tag team titles. As a result, they are now officially allowed to appear on both main roster brands and mix it up with each division. They kicked off their reign on Monday without much action, but the story could be very different if they decide to show up tonight.

Could The Bloodline take issue with the RAW faction's declaration that the former group "have fallen"? Could the new and meaner Street Profits stand up to Balor and Priest? Will forgotten teams like LWO and The Club begin their ascent to redemption by feuding with the newly crowned titleholders? SmackDown's tag team division needs a boost post-Payback, and that could begin imminently.

#2. What's next for LA Knight and The Miz after Payback?

Expand Tweet

With John Cena overseeing proceedings as special guest referee, LA Knight defeated two-time grand slam champion The Miz clean at Payback. The A-Lister disputed The Megastar's decisive win on RAW, claiming the latter conspired with The Cenation Leader. This points to a likely continuation of their feud through Fastlane and potentially until Survivor Series.

How will the blue brand continue this feud after a pretty decisive win in Pittsburgh? Could The Awesome One make a surprise appearance in Boston to unleash a vicious attack to raise the stakes on the road to Fastlane? Will Cena be somehow factored into the storyline, given that tensions were teased between him and both stars at the Premium Live Event?

#1. What will be the WWE SmackDown ramifications of Jey Uso's move to RAW?

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso's surprise appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback 2023 was one of the biggest talking points from the Pittsburgh show. Main Event Jey's return was facilitated by Cody Rhodes, with the former Bloodline member switching to Monday Nights in the process. Two nights later, Adam Pearce revealed than a RAW superstar would similarly be traded to WWE SmackDown.

This begs a few questions: Will it be Rhodes, who has a story to finish with Roman Reigns on the blue brand? Will another star use the opportunity to switch brands? How will The Bloodline react to Jey's move, or Cody's part in it? Will Jimmy Uso try to seek out his brother, or focus on getting back into his family? How will his opponent, AJ Styles, factor into all this? Is a Bloodline vs. OC feud on the cards?

We can't wait for answers on WWE SmackDown!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.