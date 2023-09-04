4 WWE Payback questions that must be answered on Monday Night RAW

WWE Payback 2023 was a spectacular premium live event. Hosted by John Cena and featuring multiple title bouts and grudge matches, the Pittsburgh show was action-packed and full of memorable moments. Not only did it give Superstars who missed Summerslam a chance to shine, but it also laid foundations for future storylines.

Thus, Monday Night RAW tonight will have a considerable amount of fallout to address from the show. The show will not only kick off Finn Balor and Damian Priest's reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions, but will also see Jey Uso begin his stint as the brand's newest singles star. With this and much more set to unfold on the red brand, it promises to be a must-see episode.

With that, here are four crucial questions WWE RAW must answer after the events of Payback 2023

#4: Will NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton make a statement at Becky Lynch's expense on WWE RAW?

The opening match of WWE Payback 2023 was a humdinger of a steel cage encounter between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. It was lauded as arguably the best match of an action-packed weekend, providing a fitting conclusion to a feud between two of the greatest women to ever step in the ring. It also set up two possible feuds between these legends and two upcoming stars.

Will Zoey Stark attacking Stratus and NXT Women's champion Tiffany Stratton confronting Lynch backstage lead to altercations on RAW? Will The Buff Barbie deliver the first salvo in her potential feud with The Man on Monday night, or will the gauntlet be laid down on the Tuesday show? Will Stratus' expected feud with her former protege begin immediately or be saved for a later date?

#3: What's next for Seth Rollins (and his back) after WWE Payback 2023?

Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight championship at WWE Payback 2023, barely outlasting Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. The Visionary survived The Artist's onslaught, focused on his known lower back injury. The Revolutionary was attacked off-air by his defeated rival post-match, hinting that the two may not be done with each other.

Will Rollins and Nakamura set up round 2 on RAW? Will another challenger try to finish what the King Of Strong Style started by targeting the champion's back? Will the injury be used to write the former SHIELD member off the red brand for recovery? We can't wait to see what's planned for the World Heavyweight Title scene.

#2: Now that all of The Judgment Day all hold gold on WWE RAW, what comes next?

The Judgment Day had an incredible night at WWE Payback 2023. Not only did Rhea Ripley retain the Women's World Championship, but Finn Balor and Damian Priest also captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in an amazing match. This means that each member of the faction holds a title, given that Dominik Mysterio is NXT North American champion.

Now that they each hold gold, what does it mean for the Judgment Day on the red brand? Will they, like any faction that reaches the top, begin to crumble? Will JD McDonagh be accepted in the group after playing a crucial part in Priest and Balor's win? Who will be the new champions' first challengers? RAW should have many of these answers.

#1: What are the implications of Jey Uso's move to WWE RAW?

Jey Uso made a shocking return at WWE Payback when Cody Rhodes announced him as the newest member of the Monday Night roster. This excited and intrigued fans both in attendance and watching around the world. While the move opens up a whole new world of opponents for Main Event Jey, it also raises the question of whether he can cut it as a singles star away from The Bloodline.

Will the younger Uso manage to find his feet as a solo star after over 13 years tagging with his brother and almost three years in Roman Reigns' faction? Who will be his first opponent on the red brand? Does his move between brands mean Cody Rhodes will go the other way to reignite his quest to "Finish The Story"? These questions will be on everyone's mind heading into RAW.

Which loose threads do you think need to be tied up on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

