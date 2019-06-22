4 reasons behind Seth Rollins’ recent chair attacks

The chair shots are raining in WWE.

Over the last few weeks, the WWE Universe has witnessed a completely different avatar of Seth Rollins. The cool and calm persona of the “Architect” has been replaced by one who doesn’t blink his eye before swinging a steel chair at the back of his opponents.

The announcers at the ringside have suggested that the sole reason behind Seth’s recent actions is the beating he received at the hands of Brock Lesnar on the Raw before WWE Super Showdown. However, this reason could be just one of many reasons.

Here are the other reasons which could be behind this change in Seth Rollins’ character.

#4 Taking “Burn It Down” to the next level

Rollins seems determined to build it back from the ashes.

Seth Rollins is popularly associated with the phrase “Burn it Down”, which also happens to be his entrance theme music. People in the audience vociferously chant these words not only when he makes his way to the ring, but also during his promos.

With the evolution of his character, Seth Rollins has become a Superstar who thrashes every single person who even considers allying with his opponents. The list of his victims has been growing with the names like Elias, EC3, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, and his friend at one time, Eric Young. His character has become more violent, vicious, and delivers a beating to make a statement.

These actions have provided more depth to his character. He is now taking matters into his own hands and wants to completely “Burn It Down”. It will be interesting to see how his character evolves further.

