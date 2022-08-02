4 Reasons why Bobby Lashley should fight Roman Reigns for the world championship before Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley has been on an absolute tear for months now. He has looked almost invincible and has seemingly been the better man in every match he has contested. Most recently, he overcame the challenge of the crafty Theory, outwrestling him on two separate occasions.

Lashley's dominance warrants a world championship opportunity, but the title scene is pretty crowded. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns barely beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing bout. He is now set to face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

With the premium live event still a month away, there is time for WWE to squeeze in a matchup between The Tribal Chief and The All Mighty. On that note, we present four reasons as to why Bobby Lashley should challenge Roman Reigns for the world championship before Drew McIntyre.

#4. On our list of reasons why Bobby Lashley should battle Roman Reigns before Drew McIntyre: He is among the last credible challengers left

Drew McIntyre seems like a dying breed in that he is among the last credible challengers left on the main roster. However, Bobby Lashley is one of them as well, given his W/L record recently and the fact that he has been a dominant champion.

Not only has Lashley beaten multiple superstars, but he has obliterated them. He has recently beaten the likes of Goldberg, Randy Orton, Omos, MVP and Theory. All of those names are top competitors, and his performances against them more than justify booking him in a world championship match.

#3. He has beaten Roman Reigns' last challenger in, Brock Lesnar

You would have noticed that we left out one name in the previous entry, and that is Brock Lesnar. The fact that Lesnar received countless opportunities against Roman Reigns and Lashley got none is surprising, given how the latter holds a W over The Beast.

The All Mighty defeated Cowboy Brock at Royal Rumble 2022 to become WWE Champion. He could cite this piece of history and challenge Reigns to a world championship match before Clash at the Castle. It only makes sense for the man who beat Lesnar to stake his claim to The Tribal Chief's throne.

#2. Lashley and Reigns have unfinished business

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley feuded back in 2018 over the rights to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. The two titans wrestled twice in singles competition, and both came out with one win each.

Lashley defeated Reigns clean as a whistle at Extreme Rules 2018. A couple of weeks later, The Big Dog returned the favor in similar fashion. WWE never gave us a rubber match between the pair, but it's never too late to do so.

Four years later, The All Mighty and The Head of the Table are still very much at the top of the game. A match between them sounds incredibly exciting, and WWE would do well to consider booking it this month.

#1. Lashley and Reigns could target each other's titles

Roman Reigns seemingly loves nothing more than him and his cousins winning all the championships available in WWE today. Between him and The Usos, they hold four titles, and there is always room for more.

If Lashley were to challenge Reigns for the world championship, the latter could ask him to put his United States Championship on the line. It would be a tremendous hard-to-call high-stakes matchup and one that would put a lot of eyeballs on the product.

