4 reasons why Brock Lesnar has been brought into current WWE feud

Brock Lesnar was referenced by a WWE Superstar today while building a rivalry against a heel tag team on RAW. The Beast Incarnate has not been seen on World Wrestling Entertainment television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Earlier today, Ivar of The War Waiders took a massive shot at The New Day on social media. The veteran joked that the ban on TikTok lasted about as long as Brock Lesnar's victory over Kofi Kingston in 2019 to become World Champion.

This reference to Lesnar has made fans wonder if The Beast Incarnate could be on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion. Listed below are four possible reasons why Brock Lesnar was brought into the feud between The New Day and The War Raiders:

Trending

#4. WWE could be testing the waters ahead of Brock Lesnar's return

Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023 - Source: Getty

Brock Lesnar is one of the most recognizable stars in WWE history and has had a remarkable career in the company so far. However, he has been absent since August 2023 and his name was seemingly alluded to in Janel Grant's ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

The company could have stars reference Lesnar to see how the audience reacts. Royal Rumble 2025 will take place on February 1, and the promotion may be planning on having the former World Champion return next month.

#3. Ivar may have just thought of the insult today

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Kofi Kingston captured the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. The monumental victory is affectionately known as "KofiMania", but his title reign came to an unceremonious end on the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown. Lesnar defeated Kingston in a matter of seconds to become the new champion in a match that is still talked about to this day.

Ivar may simply have been having fun today on social media and knew that the Lesnar reference would upset The New Day. The World Tag Team Champion could have just been trolling The New Day on social media and the Lesnar reference would not have any major impact on the storyline.

#2. The insult could be used to get The New Day over as bigger heels

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have become one of the most despised tag teams on the roster after they betrayed Big E last month on RAW. However, they could take things to the next level after Ivar referenced Kingston's embarrassing loss to Brock Lesnar today on social media.

Kingston and Woods may decide to unleash a brutal backstage attack on Ivar tonight on the red brand. The heel faction could target the champion's neck during the assault and make the rivalry very personal moving forward.

Both members of The War Raiders have missed time recently due to neck injuries, and it could play a focal part in the storyline. Meanwhile, Big E was kicked out of The New Day for not being there for them as he was away recovering from his broken neck suffered in 2022.

#1. Brock Lesnar could get involved in the rivalry

The New Day could respond to Ivar's shot by mocking Brock Lesnar for not being on WWE television anymore. Kingston and Woods may decide to continuously mock Lesnar over the next couple of weeks on RAW, and it could lead to the 47-year-old's triumphant return.

WWE may be planning on having the legend return during the Men's Royal Rumble Match next month. Lesnar could eliminate both members of the heel faction during the match as a way for him to return to action as a babyface.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback