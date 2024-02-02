4 Reasons why Bron Breakker must not move to SmackDown

Bron Breakker became the talk of wrestling town after his Royal Rumble debut. Following this, there were reports on his much anticipated main roster push.

There are no confirmations on which main roster brand he will be associated with in the aftermath of his impressive performance last weekend. Shawn Michaels, the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and the head booker of NXT, stated that Breakker was not going anywhere any time soon.

Breakker signed with WWE in 2021 and has ever since been associated with NXT. Within his brief stint with the company, he has already faced superstars such as Seth Rollins, confronted The Undertaker, and impressed Paul Heyman to the extent that he accompanied him for one of his matches.

The second-generation star is reportedly set to make an appearance on SmackDown this week. While some are rooting for him to join Carmelo Hayes on the blue brand, there are a few who feel he must consider going back to RAW.

Let's take a look at a few possible reasons why Bron Breakker should not consider moving to SmackDown:

#4. Unfinished business with Gunther

Gunther currently has the longest reign as Intercontinental Champion, surpassing 600 days as the champion.

While stars like Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes are focused on the World Heavyweight Championship and the Undisputed WWE Universal Titles, there is still a dearth of challengers for Gunther's title.

In 2022, Gunther interrupted Bron Breakker while the latter was addressing NXT fans and challenged him for his title. The two clashed in an enthralling bout, with Breakker retaining the NXT Championship.

Two years later, Breakker and Gunther have gone on to become popular stars in the industry. A new and improved version of Bron Breakker could confront the Intercontinental Champion and possibly end up being the one to dethrone him.

#3. Build up a resume as an individual competitor on RAW

The first time Bron Breakker appeared on RAW in 2022, he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa. The star did not have as much fanfare at the time as he has today.

A couple of years later, the 26-year-old has built a rapport with the WWE Universe, given the positive reaction he received during his Royal Rumble performance. Breakker already has Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day on his radar. If he pursues a feud with the young Mysterio, it would enable him to gain more recognition rather than as a tag team partner.

Additionally, with DIY growing on fans every week and with their interest in going after the tag team titles, it could pave the way for The Judgment Day's downfall.

#2. SmackDown already acquired quite a few NXT stars

During the 2023 WWE Draft, Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, and Pretty Deadly were moved to SmackDown. Waller immediately teamed up with Austin Theory as a heel tag team.

Most recently, Carmelo Hayes also started making regular appearances on the show. However, he is still listed as an NXT talent and not officially part of the blue brand. Trick Williams also debuted on SmackDown last week when he saved Hayes from a beatdown at the hands of Theory and Waller. In the process, they teased Hayes and Trick Williams possibly continuing their feud after their call-up. Stars like JD McDonagh, Zoey Stark, and DIY are picking up an engagement with fans on RAW. And have already been associated with veterans of the industry.

If Bron Breakker moves to SmackDown, he could be lost in the plethora of talents already vying for a top spot on the brand.

#1. The Bloodline's issues could overshadow his potential

Despite whatever is said and done, The Bloodline is somewhat true to their word when they say that they are the ones who run the show.

Roman Reigns and his faction have been dominant ever since they grouped on SmackDown. Many WWE stars attempted to stand up and confront their actions but were unable to take them down a notch. The brand's General Manager, Nick Aldis, has seemingly stepped up to challenge the group head-on with his bold decisions.

Bron Breakker had Paul Heyman on his side a few months ago, but that was when he was a heel on NXT. Even if the young star pursues the role and joins The Bloodline, his achievements would get lost on the roster. On the other hand, if he confronts the WWE Champion and his faction on his first SmackDown appearance, it would not end well for him. Thus, he should preferably steer clear of any interaction with The Bloodline so early in his main roster run.

Do you think Bron Breakker would be a good fit for SmackDown? Let us know in the comments.

