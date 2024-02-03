4 reasons why Bron Breakker should sign with Nick Aldis' WWE SmackDown

In 2023, Triple H and WWE officials re-introduced the concept of General Managers. The idea had been scrapped around five years prior during the Vince McMahon regime but has since been resurrected to great success.

RAW is represented by Adam Pearce, NXT is represented by Ava, and Nick Aldis runs Friday Night SmackDown. Adam and Nick, in particular, are often seen bickering or annoyed with each other as they fight to try to make their brand the absolute best.

Part of their attempts to outdo the other comes with signing top-level talent. The likes of Ivy Nile, The Creed Brothers, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton have recently been signed away. Meanwhile, the two are now battling it out over former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew was seemingly close to signing with SmackDown until Pearce interrupted their meeting on the latest episode. While Bron is going to hear Adam out in regards to his offer to join RAW, he should absolutely go to the blue brand instead. In this article, we will look at a handful of reasons why the former champion should stick with Nick as opposed to going with Pearce's RAW.

Below are four reasons why Bron Breakker should sign with Nick Aldis' WWE SmackDown.

#4. SmackDown is the biggest show WWE has

Expand Tweet

WWE has three weekly television shows. Each brand is represented by one of these big prime-time programs. There is Monday Night RAW, Tuesday's NXT, and, of course, Friday Night SmackDown.

While RAW is the oldest of the shows and NXT is arguably the most exciting, SmackDown is WWE's most popular program. It often has four or five times the viewers of NXT and, at times, has at least one and a half times more American viewership than RAW has.

While RAW is a fantastic brand to move to, SmackDown is the a-show because of the fans. Every star wants to be seen by the most people possible. Bron signing with Nick Aldis and joining the brand gives him the best chance of becoming a top star.

#3. Paul Heyman is on the blue brand

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline is a top faction in WWE, but much of that success comes thanks to Paul Heyman. Heyman has managed numerous top stars in the company, ranging from Brock Lesnar to CM Punk to Roman Reigns.

People who work under Heyman are called "Paul Heyman Guys." Many believe Bron is the next man to be given that spot. Paul managed Bron on a special episode of WWE NXT last year, and fans immediately saw chemistry and dollar signs.

Bron would be wise to choose SmackDown so he remains closely linked to Heyman. It isn't clear if Roman Reigns and The Bloodline would let him in, but if he could take over the group whenever The Tribal Chief isn't around, Breakker would be a major player immediately.

#2. He could mostly avoid The Judgment Day on SmackDown

The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW.

While The Bloodline is definitely a top faction in WWE, it could be argued that The Judgment Day overtook the SmackDown stable as the most dominant group in the company. The group is comprised of JD McDonagh, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

Bron Breakker quickly became familiar with the faction as he fought some of the members in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Bron eliminated Finn Balor from the bout but was surprisingly tossed out afterward by Dominik Mysterio.

In a WWE exclusive interview, Bron sounded like he wasn't done with the group. While that's admirable, it is wiser to stay on SmackDown to avoid them. When all five members are united, nobody can stop them. Even somebody as intense as Bron would be a sitting duck if he stood up to the entirety of the group.

#1. Bron Breakker could help offset the absence of part-time champions

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

SmackDown is the top show in WWE, but it arguably has a champion problem. The brand has three exclusive titles, plus both sets of Tag Team Titles, which periodically appear on the program.

The issue is that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, and the United States Champion, Logan Paul, are both part-timers. Even the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest aren't on the blue brand that often.

As a result, SmackDown needs heavy hitters to make up for the weeks when the top champions aren't available. IYO SKY can't do all the heavy lifting on her own. Breakker could join the likes of Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in helping to carry the show while the top title holders are inactive.

