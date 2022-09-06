4 reasons why Bronson Reed aka JONAH should return to WWE

Could Bronson Reed return to WWE? If recent speculation is to be believed, there's a chance that the powerhouse Australian could find his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Andrew Zarian was the first to reveal that WWE is interested in re-signing the big man to the promotion. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later confirmed Zarian's initial report on World Wrestling Entertainment's interest in Bronson.

Triple H has brought back a lot of talent who were previously with World Wrestling Entertainment but were ultimately cut. Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Hit Row are just some of the superstars The Game has re-signed to the promotion since taking over talent relations.

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion. The big man had a great run on the NXT brand and began working dark matches for the main roster, but he was ultimately never called up. Instead, Reed was released from his contract in 2021.

Since his release, Reed has had a run with IMPACT Wrestling from 2021 to 2022 and is currently competing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Still, depending on his contractual status, he could potentially sign with WWE if both sides can make a deal. Should Bronson re-sign with his former employers? Why should Reed rejoin World Wrestling Entertainment?

Below are 4 why reasons Bronson Reed, aka JONAH, should return to WWE.

#4. World Wrestling Entertainment is the pinnacle of professional wrestling

WWE is by far the most prominent professional wrestling company to ever exist. World Wrestling Entertainment's history dates back to the 1950s when it was known as the Capitol Wrestling Corporation. The promotion later became the World-Wide Wrestling Federation and eventually the World Wrestling Federation before rebranding as WWE in 2002.

In around 70 years, World Wrestling Entertainment has gone from a New England-based promotion to a global juggernaut. The company's footprint on entertainment far out exceeds that of any competition past or present.

If Bronson Reed wants the biggest possible spotlight put on him, he'll need to rejoin World Wrestling Entertainment. By doing so, he could potentially compete in the biggest events, such as SummerSlam and WrestleMania, along with the highest-rated wrestling programs such as SmackDown and RAW.

#3. Bronson Reed can prove doubters wrong

Bronson Reed's WWE future was seemingly bright. He had a great push on the NXT brand and he consistently competed in dark matches on the main roster. The bouts he competed in prior to the live television show taking place were a good sign, as it showed management was taking a look at him to potentially bring him to the main roster.

Unfortunately, Reed was released and his official main roster run never came. While we may never know for sure what the thought process was from management at the time, it is clear that somebody didn't believe in the big man.

Whether it was Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, or somebody in creative, the main roster ultimately decided he wasn't worth keeping around. If Reed returns to WWE, he will have the opportunity to prove those who doubted him wrong. If the ultimate revenge is doing well for yourself, Bronson could do exactly that by succeeding on RAW or SmackDown.

#2. He could be a contender for top titles

Roman Reigns standing tall in victory

Bronson Reed is a large man. He stands at about six feet tall and weighs well over three hundred pounds. The big man has a size advantage over most wrestlers in any promotion and any brand.

His size gives him instant credibility, but his talent will also take him far. Bronson Reed isn't just a plodding big man. He has talent. If utilized correctly, Reed could be pushed up the card in World Wrestling Entertainment quickly.

Reed could be a major threat to the likes of Bobby Lashley and Gunther. He could have some seriously intriguing hoss fights with either of those champions. Most importantly, he could be a credible threat to main eventers such as Roman Reigns. His size, power, and explosiveness brings him instant credibility against even the biggest stars on the roster. Reed could be a contender.

#1. Triple H is in charge of WWE creative

Triple H now runs the show

The biggest reason Bronson Reed should return to WWE is Triple H. Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H is in charge of the creative direction and talent development of World Wrestling Entertainment. That's great news for somebody like Bronson Reed.

Triple H pushed Reed to be one of his top stars on NXT. While he never made it to the brand's top title, Reed may have reached the top had he stuck around for longer. Still, he won the NXT North American Championship and had constant television time.

Considering The Game re-signed and immediately pushed other superstars he had a relationship with in NXT, there's no reason to believe Bronson wouldn't receive the same opportunity. He already has a rapport with Hunter. Triple H clearly respects the big man. Reed should return to WWE knowing The Game is in power.

Could Bronson Reed potentially return to WWE? There's certainly a chance that the big man could find his way back to the biggest promotion in the world. If he does return, fans will be in for a treat. Reed is a one-of-a-kind superstar.

Do you think Bronson Reed should return to World Wrestling Entertainment now that the company is under new management? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku