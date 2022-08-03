4 reasons Ciampa should win the United States Championship

Ciampa, formerly known as Tomasso Ciampa, defeated AJ Styles in a Number One Contender's match on RAW to earn a shot at Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. The US Title match is scheduled for next week.

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley may be one of the most imposing Superstars in the locker room, but he will undoubtedly have his hands full, as Ciampa has a decent chance of dethroning him.

In this listicle, we explore four reasons why Ciampa should win his first championship on the main roster next week on Monday Night RAW.

#4 Ciampa can gain credibility by winning the United States Championship

A couple of months ago, The Blackheart was struggling on the main roster, and it seemed as if Vince McMahon had given up on him. However, within the past few weeks, the climate of WWE has changed drastically; Triple H has replaced his father-in-law as the head of the creative team.

Judging by the Blackheart's booking on NXT, it appears that the Game is a massive fan of Ciampa. Given the recent changes backstage, the future looks bright for the 37-year-old. If the fourteen-time world champion is a supporter, then The Blackheart will likely make good on his promise to win the United States Championship.

The US Championship is a mid-card title, but it has served as a stepping stone for many top WWE Superstars in the past. John Cena benefitted immensely from winning the title as it laid the foundation for his ascent to the top of the men's division. Ciampa's mentor, The Miz, even won the US Title before winning the top prize.

#3 A United States Championship win can set up a feud with The Miz

After his main roster call-up, the former NXT Champion befriended The Miz, who became the former's mentor. Ciampa became a reliable insurance policy for the A-Lister as he persistently ran interference on his mentor's behalf.

The Blackheart was also pivotal in the former WWE Champion's feud with Logan Paul as the despicable duo ganged up on the YouTuber multiple times in the lead-up to SummerSlam. However, as history has taught us, most alliances are temporary, and Ciampa's friendship with The Miz may end sooner rather than later.

The Awesome One is among the most cunning, self-obsessed, and arrogant individuals on the main roster. The eight-time IC Champion is renowned for betraying his friends' trust; he stabbed both John Morrison and Logan Paul in the back.

A US Title victory could help drive a wedge between the two. Owing to his encounter with Paul, The Miz's ribs were taped up and he could not compete for the prize. Watching his trainee hold the championship might engender jealousy and hatred, leading to an eventual betrayal that will culminate in a rivalry.

#2 Bobby Lashley could be moving onto bigger things

Bobby Lashley has "unfinished business" with Brock Lesnar.

The reigning US Champion, Bobby Lashley, has held the title for only a month or so, but he could be losing his beloved championship much sooner because he may be primed for bigger and better things.

The All-Mighty teased a feud with Brock Lesnar, who recently lost to Roman Reigns in a grueling Last Man Standing Match, heralding a potential rivalry between the two behemoths in the near future.

Lashley and Lesnar went to war at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but their rivalry was abruptly cut-short when the All-Mighty injured his shoulder at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. WWE may be looking to revisit the program and give the fans a definitive ending.

Dropping the United States Championship will give the 45-year-old more freedom to pursue other goals and open up more possibilities, like a potential rematch with the Beast Incarnate.

#1 Ciampa may drop the US Championship to Logan Paul

As alluded to previously, Logan Paul, a YouTube sensation, wowed many members of the WWE Universe by defeating The Miz, Ciampa's mentor, at SummerSlam in his debut match. Paul recently inked a contract with the company, indicating that he may be part of some intriguing long-term plans.

The A-Lister was not the only thorn in the 24-year-old celebrity's path as The Blackheart also became a nuisance for Paul. Fortunately, AJ Styles kept him out of the picture at SummerSlam, allowing for a fair fight.

Given that he has been pushed so heavily thus far, Paul may be destined for greatness in WWE. The US Championship could serve as a wonderful stepping stone as it has elevated so many wrestlers to stardom in the past.

For The Maverick, Ciampa is a suitable opponent because they have a bone to pick with each other, and their program can be revisited later. Secondly, working with a skilled, prolific performer like the former NXT Champion could polish Paul's in-ring skills.

