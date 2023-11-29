4 reasons why CM Punk is the biggest threat to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign

CM Punk is back in WWE! After months of fan speculation and many viewers getting their hopes up yet expecting them to be dashed, The Straight Edge Superstar made his shocking return. The news sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world.

The former champion's comeback came at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago. The main event of the evening was the Men's WarGames Match. Following the victory by the babyfaces, Punk showed up to a huge ovation from the crowd, signaling his official return to the promotion for the first time in almost ten years.

Now that Punk is back, how he adjusts will be interesting. The locker room has changed dramatically since he left, with Roman Reigns taking over as the biggest star of the promotion. In fact, Reigns is the most dominant wrestler the company has seen in decades.

Still, The Tribal Chief has reason to worry about The Straight Edge Superstar's return. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Roman Reigns would be wise to be concerned over CM Punk's major return and why the former champion could be Roman's biggest threat.

Below are four reasons why CM Punk is the biggest threat to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign.

#4. CM Punk has more experience than Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is an experienced professional wrestler. He broke into the industry back in 2010 and has been part of the main roster since 2012. With 11 years of top-level experience, he's one of the best performers in and out of WWE.

Still, his experience level can't compare to that of CM Punk. The former WWE Champion debuted in wrestling 11 years prior to Roman, first wrestling back in 1999. He has seen some of the industry's biggest and best names come and go.

Experience can go a long way in wrestling. Punk doesn't just have tenure in the industry, but he's a multi-time world champion and pay-per-view headliner. With such a wealth of experience under his belt, he could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

#3. He is just as sneaky and manipulative as Roman is

Expand Tweet

CM Punk calls himself The Voice Of The Voiceless. He has often portrayed himself as a martyr for the people. Despite that, there's no mistaking the fact that Punk has been conniving and manipulative throughout much of his career, both in and out of WWE.

Be it cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase, insulting people for not living up to his straight-edge morals, or finding underhanded tactics to get rid of opposition, Punk has done it all. When it comes to being nefarious, the former WWE Champion can run with the best of them.

That should be cause for concern for Roman Reigns. While Roman is a phenomenal athlete and champion, much of his success has come from similar tactics. What will happen when he fights a man who isn't standing idly by in the name of principles and instead will stoop as low as The Tribal Chief himself?

#2. Paul Heyman's loyalty is in question

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is one of the most legendary names in pro wrestling. Prior to joining WWE, Paul acted as a photographer, commentator, manager, and booker. He worked for various promotions, including World Championship Wrestling and Extreme Championship Wrestling.

In WWE, he is perhaps best known for managing three specific stars. Brock Lesnar is one, Roman Reigns is another, and CM Punk himself is the third. Heyman had success with all three men at various points. However, his past with Punk could be a cause for concern for Roman.

There's a chance that Heyman will see Punk's return as his chance to move on from Reigns to the next big thing. If Heyman does leave Roman's side for The Straight Edge Superstar, Reigns will lose his Wise Man while Punk can learn all of The Tribal Chief's secrets.

#1. CM Punk may be WWE's newest needle mover

Expand Tweet

Aside from the various on-screen reasons why Roman Reigns should be concerned about CM Punk's WWE return, the potential issues run even deeper. The Head Of The Table is not the only needle mover in the company, and Punk could come for his spot as the biggest draw.

For the longest time, Reigns has been the face of WWE. However, things have been shaken up considerably since Punk's shocking return at Survivor Series: WarGames. For example, he broke records in terms of social media views.

With Punk's tees also selling record numbers, Roman could now have competition in the needle-moving department. Beyond that, the likes of Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and others all being so successful means the company doesn't need to rely on one top star.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes