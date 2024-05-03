4 reasons why CM Punk should be present at WWE Backlash France

CM Punk being back in WWE is still a bizarre statement to make despite having returned around six months ago now. The Straight Edge Superstar's big comeback came at Survivor Series WarGames, which was held in Chicago.

Prior to his return at WarGames, The Voice of The Voiceless had been away from World Wrestling Entertainment for nearly a decade. He did return to wrestling via AEW, but was publicly fired last year before subsequently returning home to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

Since his comeback, Punk has cut numerous promos that have taken the wrestling world by storm. He also had a setback, having gotten injured during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Despite that, he still remains a semi-regular on television and at big events.

This could and should continue during the promotion's next Premium Live Event: Backlash France. The big show is set to take place on Saturday morning and Punk should absolutely be part of the presentation. This article will break down a few reasons as to why his presence is necessary.

Below are four reasons why CM Punk should be present at WWE Backlash France.

#4. CM Punk would add value to the show

Expand Tweet

WWE Backlash France will undoubtedly be a good show. Ever since Triple H took over the creative direction of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, the company has yet to put on a bad major event. Still, it is arguably lacking something.

Just five matches have been announced by WWE as of the release of this article. These matches include top stars such as Cody Rhodes, Naomi, Jey Uso, Bayley, Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, and The Bloodline, among others. Still, just five matches are somewhat underwhelming even in an era of quality over quantity.

CM Punk appearing at Backlash France would add value to the show, both for those watching at home and for those in attendance. It would be a nice surprise for those watching in the audience, as they likely don't expect The Straight Edge Superstar to appear.

#3. He is a huge name who fans love

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is a controversial figure. He left WWE after growing extremely bitter over his position in the company and proceeded to verbally lash out against those in charge for years. Now, though, he is seemingly in a better place and World Wrestling Entertainment runs far more effectively than it did under Vince McMahon.

While the relationship between CM Punk and WWE was always up and down, one relationship that has remained stable is that of The Voice of The Voiceless and the audience. Punk is one of the most popular stars in the world. He's a huge name among wrestling fans.

The fact that fans love him so much is reason enough to have Punk on the show. Even if the show had no room for anybody else to appear, a star of Punk's caliber is a fruit worth the squeeze given how much fans adore him.

#2. This allows Punk to continue his feud with Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

CM Punk has teased several feuds since returning to WWE. He and Seth Rollins, for example, were clearly gearing up for a big WrestleMania 40 match before The Voice of The Voiceless got injured.

After his injury, things focused and Punk's biggest opposition at the moment is Drew McIntyre. The two constantly troll each other whenever they're on television and Drew even brings up the former WWE Champion on social media on a regular basis.

Punk should appear at Backlash France so he can continue his rivalry with Drew ahead of both men returning to action. The pair are clearly going to have a high-profile match sooner or later, so the angle needs to remain strong until both stars are healthy enough to make it happen.

#1. WWE could tease future stories for him

Expand Tweet

As noted in the previous entry, CM Punk has started feuds with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins since his return to WWE. He has also teased potential angles with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and even The Judgment Day.

While those are all intriguing stories, there are many other performers who should be in the ring with CM Punk or battling him on the microphone before he calls it quits. As a result, Punk needs to appear at WWE Backlash France to tease more future rivalries.

He could, for example, come face to face with Gunther backstage and tease an epic showdown between them. Alternatively, he could have a confrontation with Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa, or even Tama Tonga after their tag team match. There are also the likes of Chad Gable and Sami Zayn who could be future enemies of Punk on television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback